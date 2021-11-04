PROVIDENCE — A pair of talented local veterans will travel to Providence Saturday to participate in Trinity Rep’s Green Light Ghost Project.
Thomas Gamache and Kevin "Big Lux Violin" Lowther will join veterans from around the region for the program — called "Veteran Voices" — which will feature performances, music and readings from veterans about their time during and after military service.
Lowther, who has performed locally at the Knickerbocker Music Center and at Blues on the Beach, continues to attract national attention for his high-energy hip-hop violin-playing. A recent video he made playing Irish tunes for the beluga whales at Mystic Aquarium went viral on Tik Tok and last month he made an appearance on "The Kelly Clarkson Show."
He plans to perform "Chasing Bombs," an original song he wrote, performed and recorded based on his time in Iraq searching for improvised explosive devices," said Gamache Thursday morning.
The song was described as an "unforgettable and brilliant dichotomy between engaging in war and celebrating life and friendship" by Sound Waves Magazine, Gamache said.
"I’ve been truly fortunate to share my story over the last couple of years through my music, but I’m really looking forward to sharing this specific story with my fellow veterans and those who support us," said Lowther in a statement. "Big thanks to Trinity Rep for recognizing our local veterans, and for giving us a chance to take the stage."
Gamache, an Operation Iraqi Freedom combat veteran, will perform a reading of his short story, "Seeing Ghosts," which he described as "an intimate, no-holds-barred PTSD story about a combat veteran haunted by Iraq more than a decade after his deployment."
In poignant, gut-wrenching prose, "Seeing Ghosts," said Gamache, is "an attempt to peel back the curtain on PTSD and show its impact on veterans and their families years after they’ve left the combat zone."
"PTSD doesn’t heal, it merely goes into remission," Gamache writes in Collateral Journal. "It waits and bides its time, resurfacing during unpredictable, personal, vulnerable moments in one’s life."
"In order to honor our veterans, I think we need to understand that many of them are still at war," Gamache said. "I’m grateful Trinity Rep has decided it is a story worth sharing and hope the community feels the same."
Staged just days before Veterans Day, the program will combine Trinity Rep’s longstanding theatrical traditions with the emotions and experiences of local veterans, according to Director of Community Engagement Michelle Cruz.
Some veterans will read an original work, or read an excerpt from a novel or a speech, while others will perform music, Cruz said.
"By sharing work created by or that resonates with them, local veterans will be able to connect with and educate the community," she said.
"Trinity Rep continues to grow as a public square, and we want to include veteran-centered events here," she added, "and 'Veteran Voices' is a space to do just that; to have our veteran community tell their own stories."
Trinity Rep is working with Providence Clemente Veterans’ Initiative to coordinate 'Veteran Voices.' Many of the participants are graduates or students at the initiative who have taken courses in the humanities.
Trinity Rep resident actor Rachael Warren will also perform a piece from "Boots on the Ground," a play by Deborah Salem Smith about veterans that debuted at Trinity Rep in 2006.
"As many veterans will tell you, 'Thank you for your service' too often feels like an empty gesture," said the initiative's director, Mark Santow, in a statement. "What is more important, for those of us who haven't served, is to listen. We need to listen to what veterans have to say not just because it might be a step toward healing for them, but because they have wisdom to impart that we cannot access any other way."
The Green Light Ghost Light Project was created to share veterans’ stories, according to Trinity Communications Associate Laura Weick. The project is a combination of the "Greenlight a Vet" initiative — in which people light green lights to show support for veterans — and the Ghost Light Project, in which theaters leave a light on to signal that the theater is a safe space for all.
In May, Trinity Rep hosted the Memorial Day Reflection Walk to honor those who lost their lives in military service. The walk also included QR codes participants can scan to learn the stories of nine Rhode Island Marines who died during the Marine barracks bombing in Beirut, Lebanon, in 1983.
Trinity Rep is committed to "reinventing the public square and inspiring dialogue by creating emotionally stimulating live productions that range from classical to contemporary and innovative education programs for all ages and abilities," Weick added.
Gamache said Lowther's performance of "Chasing Bombs" is available at BigLuxViolin.com.
Gamache's short story, "Seeing Ghosts," is available at https://www.collateraljournal.com/fiction/seeingghosts.
"Veteran Voices" is free and open to the public but capacity is limited and reservations are required. For more information and to register for the show, visit trinityrep.com/veterans.
