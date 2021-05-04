WESTERLY — A team of workers from the COVID-19 vaccine clinic at the Westerly Senior Citizens Center will go to Westerly High School today to administer inoculations to students.
The effort comes as Chief of Police Shawn Lacey told the Town Council on Monday officials are moving into an education mode focused on encouraging residents to get vaccinated. The education campaign follows weeks when the clinic was booked solid but more recently appointments have been more easily available.
Westerly High School Principal Michael Hobin announced Tuesday that vaccines would be available at the school today for students who are 16 or older. In his announcement on Facebook, Hobin said that state law permits individuals who are 16 or older to receive the shot without parental consent but he encouraged parents to speak with their children about the vaccine and to register them.
School and town officials are asking students who are 16 or older to get vaccinated, saying the more vaccinated students there are the more likely it will be that the district can conduct traditional year-end activities like proms and graduation ceremonies.
On Monday, the clinic administered about 550 second vaccine doses and 50 first doses, Lacey said. The clinic has been open since late February and was initially focused on residents who are 75 and older. As national and state age regulations have broadened, the clinic has vaccinated a wider age range.
Plans had called for operating the clinic until early June, but Lacey said state officials are now considering asking clinics to stay open later. In Westerly's case, Lacey said, it is possible the clinic would relocate to the Westerly Police Station on Airport Road. The move would allow the senior center to resume more normal operations, Lacey said.
In related news, Town Manager J. Mark Rooney said officials expect the Misquamicut State Beach parking lot will be open at full capacity by Memorial Day. The lot was limited to 25-75% at different times last summer as a means to slow the spread of the virus.
Current executive orders from Gov. Dan McKee's office are interpreted to mean the public cannot attend municipal meetings in Town Hall, Rooney said. The difficulty, Rooney said, is ensuring social distancing when those in attendance are moving around unseated. The order is expected to remain in place into June, Rooney said. Most members of the Town Council have resumed meeting in person at Town Hall, but a few are continuing to participate in meetings through Zoom.
