WESTERLY — Elementary and middle school students would learn in stable groups or pods as a means to slow the spread of COVID-19 while Westerly High School students would be asked to focus on face coverings and following approved directions for passing through hallways and between buildings as part of the district's reopening plan.
Superintendent of Schools Mark Garceau reviewed the plan with the School Committee Wednesday. Districts throughout the state were required to submit their plans to the state Department of Education by July 16. Each plan includes directions on a full in-person return, a partial return, a limited return and full distance learning for all.
RIDE has said it will provide feedback to district's on their plans by July 31, but it is unclear when a decision will be made on whether schools will open fully, partially or not at all. The decision is expected to be made by state officials, Garceau said.
The district's plan was developed by Garceau and other administrators with significant input from school principals. Input from teachers and parents was also considered.
The plans for the elementary schools and Westerly Middle School focus on stable groups, or pods, of students. For instance, a specific class of third-grade students would remain together with their classroom teacher for as much of the day as possible as a means to mitigate potential spread of the virus. Garceau and others acknowledged the stable-group concept is not perfect, since it is not possible to control who the group members interact with when they are not in school.
"There is no single, absolutely safe plan," Garceau said.
In most cases and contrary to speculation on social media, Garceau said, the stable groups will be groups of students numbering in the "low twenties."
The plan addresses health and safety, instruction, social-emotional support, and operations, including facilities, food and transportation. A "grab-and-go" approach for meals would be used at all schools. Students would pick up their meals and then eat them in their classrooms rather than a lunchroom or cafeteria.
"We don't see how we can provide for safe transport of our students to the lunchroom or provide for social distance in lunchrooms," Garceau said.
As much as possible, the plan calls for six-foot of social distancing.
"Spacing will be a challenge, but where spacing can't be done that’s where face coverings will have to fill that void, as will additional cleanings," Garceau said.
Families are being asked to register if they wish to use school buses this year. Garceau said buses will likely be limited to 30 students per bus, down from the usual number of more than 60 students. Students, except siblings, will be assigned their own seat on a bus and will be required to wear facial coverings while on the bus.
Additional custodial staff will be hired in order to meet the need for more frequent cleaning, Garceau said. Students and staff members will be expected to come to school with face coverings but Garceau said the district also plans to buy face coverings and face shields. Additional cleaning materials will also be purchased, he said.
The plan also details steps the district will take if students or staff members test positive for the virus and a protocol for when those who test positive will be allowed to return to school.
"We ask that parents help us daily by checking in with their kids and ensuring no symptoms are present," Garceau said.
The district will make a concerted effort to explain the plan and protocols, especially before and early in the school year. Students will also be assessed early in the year to determine learning loss that may have occurred as a result of relying on distance learning from mid-March to the end of the previous school year.
Teachers will also focus, early in the school year, on developing relationships with students. Garceau said the relationship-building will be particularly important for students entering the district, the middle school or the high school.
"My fear is when the regular flu starts to flare up in this community and others and if COVID circles back, we will be shutting down again, whether for the long-term or short-term, and the relationship stuff has to be in place or we're not going to be nearly as successful as we could be," Garceau said.
Some issues have not yet been addressed by RIDE, Garceau said. They include attendance and what districts are expected to do when families decide they do not feel safe sending their child to school or when teachers do not feel safe working in a school building.
Garceau encouraged parents to ask questions or provide input.
"We are an open book about this and we understand there are a lot of questions and issues. Please don't hesitate to reach out to your principal," Garceau said.
Springbrook Elementary School Principal Susan Martin praised the community for embracing the need for distance learning in March and said the reopening plan anticipates a variety of possibilities. She also encouraged parents with questions or concerns to contact her and the district's other principals.
Audrey Faubert, State Street Elementary School principal, said district officials worked collaboratively on the reopening plan.
"I want the community to know that a lot of time and effort went into this and it was done with the best interest of children at heart," Faubert said.
With cases of the virus increasing significantly in other parts of the country, Garceau said a decision to start the year with distance learning could be made by state officials.
"It would not surprise me if we open in distance learning because the numbers dictate that that’s the prudent thing to do. Maybe that will allow more time to plan more effectively to get into buildings, more time for the virus to runs its course and more time for a vaccine," Garceau said.
The worst choice, Garceau said,would be to open before it is safe to do so. He also addressed part of the national narrative on schools reopening.
"I take a bit of offense to the notion that our role is to provide day care so that the economy can get back on track, so that people can get back to work. But I recognize also that that’s a reality from [President Trump] on down we are being pushed to open fully not because of educational benefit necessarily but so that people can return to work. It's not a position we want to be in," Garceau said.
