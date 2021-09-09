WESTERLY — J. Mark Rooney, who has served as town manager for more than three years, submitted a letter of resignation today.
Town Council President Sharon Ahern confirmed that she accepted a letter of resignation from Rooney after he requested a meeting with her at Town Hall. Earlier in the day, Rooney notified each council member by e-mail of his intent to announce his resignation today.
Ahern said that Rooney expressed interest in staying on in the job for a transition period. She said she was seeking input from Town Attorney William J. Conley Jr. on how to proceed and anticipated discussing Rooney's status with the Town Council during a meeting scheduled for Monday. The council was planning to work on Rooney's annual performance review in executive session during the meeting.
Rooney was sworn in as town manager in an interim capacity in May 2018 and given the job on a permanent basis a few months later in August. A retired U.S. Army lieutenant colonel, Rooney came to the town with more than 20 years experience working in municipal government in four municipalities and villages in Illinois.
Ahern declined to provide a copy of Rooney's resignation letter. Rooney was not immediately available for comment this afternoon and did not respond to messages left by telephone and e-mail.
Check back for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.