WESTERLY — Town Hall, the transfer station and other town offices will be closed Monday in observance of Victory Day, a state holiday.
The town facilities will return to normal scheduling on Tuesday.
— Sun staff
WESTERLY — Town Hall, the transfer station and other town offices will be closed Monday in observance of Victory Day, a state holiday.
The town facilities will return to normal scheduling on Tuesday.
— Sun staff
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.