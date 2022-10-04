WESTERLY — The Town Council has authorized a month-to-month lease for DiPonti Communications on behalf of WBLQ to continue use of the AM radio broadcast tower at the site of the former marina on Margin Street while an infrastructure engineering report is completed and an agreeable long-term lease is negotiated.
Members of the Westerly Town Council on Monday night approved a three-part motion that permitted the month-to-month agreement to be extended, permitted Town Manager Shawn Lacey to obtain the complete inspection report at town expense of no more than $3,000 and to provide direction for Town Solicitor William Conley Jr. and his staff to continue negotiations on contract details.
After Monday's discussion, it does not appear that Chris DiPaola, principal of DiPonti Communications and owner of WBLQ, which he acquired in 2009, will receive the flat 20-year lease renewal he had originally obtained. He may, however, still receive a lease that would include automatic renewal provided conditional requirements are met.
It was the option for an auto-renewal clause in the lease that led Caswell Cooke Jr. to agree to the motion, which was approved in a unanimous vote.
“I am all for an automatic renewal if they are up to standards,” Cooke said, “if that is something that keeps the town safe. If Chris decides to sell, it protects us. The only condition, I am good with a five-year lease as long as there are three automatic terms to get to 20 years.”
The vote passed 5-0. Council Vice President Suzanne Giorno had a prior obligation and left the meeting before the vote was taken. Councilor Christopher Duhamel was absent.
“A five-year lease with automatic renewal seems like a fair agreement,” Councilor Phil Overton said. “It seems a fair way to protect the taxpayers and to accommodate the needs of the business owner. That type of renewal is a direction that I would like to go.”
The discussion over the lease renewal dominated the council workshop on Monday evening, with a half-dozen supporters speaking in favor of granting a 20-year lease to WBLQ.
Residents and neighbors of WBLQ, including ReReads Bookshop owner Jill Chomoski and Tapped Apple owner John Wiedenheft III, said WBLQ not only provides quality discussion on local issues and entertainment, but is the only station in southeastern Rhode Island in the event of an emergency.
DiPaola told the council that the station is the only one licensed to the area that serves as part of the Emergency Alert System, in accordance with federal government standards.
Council President Sharon Ahern said that, although the town is not responsible for maintenance, there are concerns regarding the state of the tower and its age, the fence and other structures on the property, which houses WBLQ broadcast equipment.
“The tower was built in 1949, and it theoretically seems to have lived past its paper life,” Ahern said. “I feel strongly that it needs that structural engineering report.”
Ahern said the report gives the town an idea of the maintenance and repair needs, and would allow town attorneys to negotiate a contract which sets more appropriate benchmarks to allow the automatic renewal to kick in. She said the effort is part of her responsibility to do her due diligence on behalf of the taxpayer.
Despite the commitment to a lease, several council members did express concerns about having an unrestricted lease that lasted for 20 years. Ahern and others, including Overton and Karen Cioffi, said that while they are incredibly supportive of WBLQ, an extensive long-term lease leaves the town open to unknown challenges in the future, especially in the event of a sale.
DiPaola said his organization was more than amenable to a contract that set maintenance requirements and was willing to work with the town on an agreeable set of contractual obligations. Town Attorney Dylan Conley said the negotiations have been agreeable so far, with the two sides really only far apart on the length.
“Simply put, it would be helpful to see the recommendations for the tower .... When you look, it seems to have a slight twist or bend, which was likely resulting from the impact of past hurricanes,” Ahern said.
“This isn’t meant to be a bad thing,” she continued. “We will go month to month until we get the information and the timeline right. It’s not meant to be a scary thing.”
