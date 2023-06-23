WESTERLY — A traditional access point to Winnapaug Pond for anyone wanting to launch kayaks, rowboats or other small craft is closed to vehicles, and some want the town to get it reopened.
A draft maintenance agreement between the town and state to govern access to the piece of public land along Atlantic Avenue across from the entrance to Misquamicut State Beach is before the Town Council.
The agreement spells out restrictions that in essence would permanently close the so-called “drainage basin” access road to public vehicles. It also would keep a gate to a fishing and boating access spot further to the west on Atlantic Avenue closed to vehicles during the summer, from Memorial Day to Labor Day.
After some discussion, the council opted Monday not to vote on the measure but to send it to the town’s new Harbor Management Commission for its input. The commission was set to meet Thursday evening.
Resident Ben Weber printed copies of GIS maps of the area in question for the council.
Weber, a member of the Harbor Management Commission, said the state land across from the Misquamicut State Beach entrance was included in the town’s Harbor Management Plan as a prospective right-of-way site.
“That is historically a centuries-old public access point, not right of way, to the pond,” he said.
People used the road abutting the drainage basin, he said, driving their vehicles to a small circular beach area to launch kayaks, canoes and dinghies into the salt pond.
“And even little sailboats,” he said. “That was one of the main areas because we didn’t have access to a boat launch.”
Fencing, gates and boulders blocking points of access are in violation of an original 2005 easement agreement, Weber said.
Conservation Commission Chairman Joseph MacAndrew called the parking area near the drainage basin “amazing” and “a beautiful area.”
“I am absolutely confused as to why you can only have authorized vehicles there,” he said.
The agreement, he said, amounts to a state attempt to remove local rights of way. Unlike in other areas of town, there are no neighbors raising property infringement issues in this case, he said.
“It’s hard to believe,” he said. “Every day it seems we’re having less and less access at the state level and the town level.”
The trend runs counter to goals stated in the town’s Comprehensive Plan, he added.
Dan Davidson of Richmond said he sent the council a “cease and desist letter” about the property in question.
“The town of Westerly is being played by Rhode Island DEM for a fool,” he said. “They basically had you put up these red gates in violation of your own contract in 2005 for the land agreement. Then they write up a new contract stating you will keep those gates closed, which makes absolutely no sense.”
Among the stipulations in the draft agreement, the so-called fishing/boating access gate will be locked and closed from the Friday before Memorial Day weekend to the day after Labor Day. The gate will remain in the open position to allow for public access and parking from the day after Labor Day to the Friday before Memorial Day Weekend.
At the drainage/catch basin area, two gates will remain locked and closed with no schedule to open. The public will be allowed to park in the gravel lot in front of the area from the day after Labor Day to the Friday before Memorial Day weekend.
Town Manager Shawn Lacey said the town has maintained the area for at least 30 years. DEM became involved when the bike path was proposed along Atlantic Avenue using DEM grant money.
“Part of the plan was a gate had to go there,” Lacey said, referring to the western swimming area, now a kayak launch. Gates also went up at the left and right side of the retention pond. The gates were part of an original design approved by DEM, Lacey said. The retention area was built around 2005 and the town maintains it.
“We did not participate in preparing this” new agreement, Lacey said. “This was prepared by the state and forwarded to us to execute.”
Councilors William Aiello and Phil Overton asked if the state ever got written consent from the town to put up the gates.
Lacey said his understanding is that the state can control vehicular access to its properties, such as with state beaches.
“Why have a kayak launch if you can’t get there in the summertime?” Overton asked.
Aiello said he has no knowledge of any permits or authorizations for the gates and wanted to know if the town could open them up now. The town paid for and installed them and should be allowed to do so, he argued.
Solicitor Dylan Conley said no, according to the 2005 agreement, unless there’s a need to attend to the drainage system or retention pond.
“It’s not a general access easement that allows the town to do whatever they want,” he said. “It’s still attached to state property.”
