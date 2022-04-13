WESTERLY — The lawyer working on the Potter Hill Mill receivership case is expected to soon inform a Superior Court judge of the Town Council's decision to take ownership of the property, including the dam across the Pawcatuck River.
The council voted 4-2 during a meeting on Monday to approve a resolution that calls for John Dorsey, the court-appointed lawyer who has been serving as special master in the case since the council petitioned the property into receivership in 2019, to ask a judge to approve transferring ownership of the mill and the dam to the town. Town officials have been trying to force prior owners to either fix or demolish the historic mill buildings since at least the 1980s.
The decision to move the property into receivership came after Renewable Resources, the mill's most recent owner prior the receivership case, failed to renovate or demolish the mill buildings. As the receivership case progressed, members of the council discussed having the town take ownership of the property, razing the mill buildings, and using the property as a public park.
Councilors Philip Overton and Christopher Duhamel voted against the resolution, saying there were too many unanswered questions regarding potential industrial contamination of the property, the condition of the dam, and how much it would cost to repair the dam.
"I do want to take over the property, but I would never buy a house without an inspection," Overton said.
In February the council voted against renewing a contract with an environmental engineering firm that was working under a grant the town applied for and received for dealing with the dam and improving fish passage in the river. The vote to discontinue came after a meeting of town officials with representatives of the state Department of Environmental Management, who raised questions about whether they would issue permits for the council's preferred option for rebuilding the dam.
Fuss & O'Neill, the environmental engineering firm, had recommended complete removal of the dam as the best way to improve fish passage and mitigate flood risk posed by the dam, but the Town Council selected a different option developed by the firm after residents who live near the dam complained that complete removal of the dam would drastically lower water levels in the river and potentially harm their drinking water wells.
Duhamel raised concerns about the cost of remediating the contaminated soil and the cost of inspecting and repairing the dam if repairs were deemed necessary.
"Why would we rush forward with a resolution for the court to give us the dam when we don't have assurance we can build what the public wants and we don't have funding for it?" Duhamel said.
A report on an environmental study of the property published in 2008 found an estimated 938 tons of contaminated soil would have to be removed. At the time of the study, the remediation was estimated to cost $70,350, Dorsey said. The report also identified capping the contaminated area, a different remediation technique, as a potential approach, Dorsey said.
Town Manager Shawn Lacey said he consulted the town's insurance broker and was informed that the town's insurance costs and liability would not be affected by taking ownership of the mill property. In the case of a natural disaster causing the dam to fail, the Federal Emergency Management Agency would provide funds to address damage caused by flooding, Lacey said.
Suzanne Patton, a wildlife biologist with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, explained her agency's role working under the grant that was discontinued when the council voted not to keep working with Fuss & O'Neill. The service provided funding to commission the University of Rhode Island to study wetlands along the river after concerns were raised during public meetings. The service also secured funding for an inspection of the dam, but the inspection was not performed by the time the council withdrew from the grant program, she said.
Patton also provide clarification on DEM's designation of the dam as being a "low hazard." The designation does not involve an assessment of the dam's structure, but instead reflects a determination that failure of the dam would be unlikely to lead to loss of human life, she said.
Council President Sharon Ahern said the council needed to act, otherwise Dorsey was likely to look for other potential owners.
"It's like buying an old home. When you buy an old home you only know so much about it. When you go to renovate it you may learn certain parts are stronger than you thought and certain parts need more work than you thought. I think we know as much as we are going to know at this point. This is our opportunity," Ahern said.
The mill in its current condition is a public nuisance that could lead to lawsuits against the town if people are hurt while on the property, said Councilor Suzanne Giorno. By taking ownership, Giorno said, the town can clean the property up and make it safer and guide the future of the land and the dam.
"If we don't take site ownership, then it is not our decision," Giorno said.
Dorsey has offered to assist the town get through the permitting process for demolishing the mill buildings.
