WESTERLY — The Town Council will make a formal request to state authorities for a determination on the status of two rights of way to the shoreline.
The council voted 7-0 Monday to ask the state Coastal Resources Management Council to research a disputed right of way in Weekapaug and a right of way in Watch Hill that town officials say has been marred by the placement of debris in the water.
The state constitution protects citizens' rights to fish from the shoreline, gather seaweed, swim, and to walk along the shoreline. Rights of way provide access to enjoy those rights but are often the subject of intense debate and questions over whether specific rights of way are available for public use or whether they are private property.
A lack of clarity in the state Constitution about what part of the shoreline is available for public use also prompts intense debate and disagreement.
The Weekapaug right of way that the Town Council has been discussing on and off for several months is sometimes called the Spring Avenue right of way. In 2008, the town hired Attorney Charles Soloveitzik, and he found "conflicting evidence for the proposition that Spring Avenue is a public/town road or public right-of-way to the ocean." More recently, the Town Council initially accepted Soloveitzik's opinion and input from the current town attorney and others as meaning Spring Avenue was not a public right of way but agreed to ask CRMC to research the matter after citizens chipped away over a period of months by questioning the council's position and providing historical documents and photographs they claimed showed the path being used by the public.
CRMC functions as the state agency with the authority to designate and enforce public rights of way to the shoreline. The Spring Avenue right of way is not currently on either the CRMC list of approved rights of way or a list the town maintains. The town's list includes both CRMC-designated rights of way and others that have not yet been designated by CRMC.
The Waters Edge Road right of way in Watch Hill is on the town list of rights of way but not the CRMC list. In recent years, town officials have occasionally referred to the Waters Edge Road right of way as being in dispute. Those references have occasionally drawn the attention of Watch Hill property owners and their lawyers.
Thomas J. McAndrew, a lawyer who represents the Waters Edge Road property owners, appeared before the Town Council in September and said his clients had hired environmental and land-use experts who had developed reports raising concerns about potential use of the right of way by the public. Town Manager J. Mark Rooney recently announced that the town was seeking permits from CRMC to remove debris from the water at the end of the right of way. The debris appears to have been intentionally placed in the water to make use of the right of way difficult, sources have said.
Residents and other citizens thanked the Town Council on Monday.
"I'd like to express my extreme gratitude for the council's diligence working on the public access and now voting to send Spring Avenue and Waters Edge Road for review," said Ben Weber, one of several people who have attended recent town council meetings to push for better access to the shoreline.
Weber asked town officials to let him work with them on rights of way issues and repeated a request for documents, survey information and maps that he has been seeking for weeks. Weber also asked town officials to inform the owners of the Weekapaug Inn that parking spaces adjacent to the Spring Avenue right of way are not the inn's employee parking lot.
Councilor Sharon Ahern asked Rooney to speak with the Weekapaug Inn owners about Weber's concern and Councilor Karen Cioffi offered to help Weber obtain the documents he is seeking.
James Milardo, a member of the Rhode Island Mobile Sportsfishermen Club, also thanked the Town Council and asked that club members be allowed to participate as town officials develop new policies for use of the Weekapaug sand trail off Spray Rock Road. The club owns property off the trail. The trail is the subject of a Superior Court consent agreement between the town and Weekapaug Fire District. Rooney said input from "all stakeholders" would be sought.
Town crews are erecting new signs and granite posts to mark other rights of way in the town, Rooney said.
