WESTERLY — The Town Council voted unanimously Wednesday to adopt a $95 million combined municipal and education budget for the coming fiscal year, a 1.63% increase over current spending.
The newly approved budget would require a 2.52% increase in tax liability and is expected to result in the tax rate increasing from 11.31 to 11.51.
The council's vote on came after a second public hearing on the budget, but neither of the hearings drew more than a few public comments. A smattering of parents and teachers raised concern earlier in the budget deliberations through social media, but that group never formally addressed the Town Council.
The budget includes a $600,000 increase, or 1.24%, in education spending. Superintendent of Schools Mark Garceau had sought a $1.6 million increase in the local allocation in his recommended budget.
Councilor Philip Overton praised the council for keeping the budget "trimmed down as best we can while maintaining the appropriate level of services for our citizens," but Overton also asked to add about $350,000 back to budget.
The council had reduced a line item of about that amount earmarked for grant matches related to the Potter Hill Mill in anticipation of the town being asked to contribute toward the cost of remediating the mill site and possibly removing the dam.
"I think this may be a once in a generation opportunity to get that problem squared away," Overton said.
Many of Overton's fellow councilors agreed that the mill should be addressed, but most said they favored waiting to see if federal or state funds become available for use as the town's contribution.
"I don't think we should expend any of the town's money for that project because we know we're going to get money from the feds and the state," Councilor Brian McCuin said. "Why burden our taxpayers with raising the tax [higher]?"
Councilor Caswell Cooke Jr. said he would support Overton's approach because other projects had been put in jeopardy previously because of a dearth in funds for grants.
Council President Sharon Ahern said she was reluctant to impose a greater tax increase but agreed the project is a worthy one.
"If the money doesn't come to us I would support finding a way" to fund it, Ahern said.
The council also heard from representatives of two organizations that receive annual funding contributions from the town: Jonnycake Center of Westerly and Westerly Library.
Lee Eastbourne, executive director of the Jonnycake Center, asked the council to fully fund the center's request for $31,500, which the council supported. Eastbourne said the center was withstanding the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic despite a financial hit that included lost revenue of an estimated $200,000 when the center's thrift store had to be closed for three months.
In the past year, Eastbourne said, the center provided assistance to 3,000 people including $100,000 in financial assistance and 200,000 meals to residents of the region, including support for nearly 1,000 children.
Brigitte Hopkins, the library's executive director, also asked for the council's continued support, and the library will receive $450,000 under the revised budget.
The approved budget must now be published in a newspaper of general circulation in the town and on the municipal website. The budget can be contested by residents if a petition is signed within eight days of publication of the budget by at least 3% of registered voters who were eligible to vote in the last general election. The petition must be certified by the town clerk prior to being circulated for signatures.
