WESTERLY — Acknowledging public criticism of a new $50 fee assessed to property owners to help pay for the cost of running the transfer station, the Town Council plans to conduct an information session on the facility.
The council, during its meeting on Monday, heard from two residents who raised concerns about the assessment, and some councilors discussed feedback they had received or read on social media. The fee appeared for the first time on tax bills that were issued earlier this month. The council approved the fee in April as a means to address the cost of running the facility, which has been operated as an enterprise fund since July 1, 2017.
Enterprise funds are government services that involve a fee for service. Although opinions vary, many officials believe services that are designated as enterprise funds should be self-sustaining and operate on collected fees rather than on tax dollars from the general fund. The town's water and sewer departments are also designated as enterprise funds.
Town officials said the $50 fee, which is charged annually to all property owners, would allow the facility to meet its costs and stop relying on annual injections of tax dollars from the general fund. The facility had needed between about $100,000 to $400,000 annually from the general fund prior to development of the assessment. The Board of Finance had asked the council to address the chronic use of general fund monies to run the facility.
"For four years the finance board has come to the Town Council every year and said the transfer station is not paying for itself because you are not charging enough," said Councilor Caswell Cooke Jr.
The fee, Cooke said, helps provide a more "transparent" look at the true cost of running the transfer station. The council, Cooke said, discussed the fee several times before approving it, but few residents or other property owners attended the meetings or provided comment. The council continues to want to hear from residents, but Cooke asked residents to refrain from caustic comments on social media.
"Come talk to us — we're not saying we won't listen. But make it civil," Cooke said.
Councilor Suzanne Giorno said she had received many questions from residents about the fee.
"We need an information session. I get asked every day. It's confusing to so many," Giorno said.
Council President Sharon Ahern suggested having the council discuss the transfer station during a meeting in September.
"We did have to find a way to stop infusing money into the transfer station budget, which is what we were trying to do. We were trying to find a more equitable remedy, but we may need to tweak the ordinance. This council has been willing, in the past, to go back and correct things," Ahern said.
One area that residents and some councilors said should be addressed is the current practice of assigning the fee not just to residential and commercial property owners but also to the owners of vacant lots that do not generate trash.
