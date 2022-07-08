WESTERLY — The Town Council will resume a discussion of potential amendments to the Town Charter during a meeting scheduled for Monday. If put forward by the council, the six proposed changes to the charter would appear as questions on the general election ballot in November.
The council's meeting is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. in Council Chambers at Town Hall.
If approved, one of the proposed amendments would retain term limits for Town Council members, but establish staggered four-year terms rather than the current two-year election cycles. Council members would not be allowed to serve more than eight consecutive years.
The council will also consider a move to strip a provision from the charter that requires members of the Town Council to wait at least one year after leaving the council before qualifying for town employment. Proponents of the current provision, which requires the waiting period, say it is intended to go beyond the state Code of Ethics which prohibits elected municipal or school committee officials from taking jobs within the municipality or school district they served within one year of leaving their elected position unless the state Ethics Commission approves an exception and determines the exception would not create an appearance of impropriety.
Two other proposed changes to the charter would eliminate the municipal positions of director of development services and director of public works. Both positions are currently vacant.
Proponents of the two changes say most municipal positions should not be mandated by the charter. Instead, they say, the town manager should be allowed to determine most staffing arrangements. Westerly Town Manager Shawn Lacey said he would prefer creating an assistant town manager position instead of the other two positions.
The council is also set to discuss a proposal to amend the charter to reduce from 60 to 30 the number of days prior to a bond referendum that the town must publish a financial impact statement on proposed bonds in a local newspaper and on the municipal website.
The final proposed charter amendment would revise the charter's language related to the annual audit of the town's financial records. The proposed new language would require conducting an annual bid process to select the accountancy firm to conduct the audit.
Officials said the new language would also describe how the audit should be conducted. The current charter language requires the town to hire a new auditing firm at least every five years and also states that the audit can be performed by an accountant or the state Bureau of Auditors. The state Bureau of Auditors clause would be removed under the proposed amendment.
