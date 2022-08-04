WESTERLY — To ensure all of the proverbial i's are dotted and t's are crossed on time, the Town Council will conduct a special meeting this afternoon to take a vote on putting the proposed school building project on the ballot for the general election.
Town Council President Sharon Ahern said the meeting was scheduled "out of an abundance of caution" at the advice of Town Attorney William Conley Jr. The council would normally meet on Monday but cannot because town offices will be closed in observance of Victory Day, a state holiday. Local ballot questions have to be submitted to the Secretary of State's office for certification before they can appear on the ballot.
The meeting is scheduled for 4 p.m. in Council Chambers at Town Hall.
The School Committee has proposed a $50 million redesign project that if approved by voters would result in a new State Street Elementary School and improvements to Dunn's Corners and Springbrook elementary schools. The vote by the council is the next step in the process. The council previously approved a resolution asking the state General Assembly to authorize the potential issuance, subject to local voter approval, of up to $50 million in bonds.
The local ballot question would ask voters to approve the bond issuance subject to a 35% reimbursement by the state. The reimbursement rate is expected to be higher, but 35% is the town's state housing aid base rate. The council set $50 million as the maximum amount to be borrowed for the project. The council also previously signed off on the School Committee's Phase I application to participate in the state Department of Education's school building project process.
The School Building Committee is working with JCJ Architecture to design the new school and renovations to the two others and is expected to conduct a public forum to bring give residents a project status update in the near future. The School Committee selected the plan in May after the subcommittee narrowed the field to a few potential projects.
The proposed building project is viewed as the final segment of the town's Vision 2020 campaign that was developed in 2001 and called for addressing the town's elementary schools after building the middle school in 2005 and completing renovations on the high school in 2012.
Since construction of the middle school and extensive renovations at the high school, the state, in 2017, released the Jacobs Report, an assessment of all public school buildings in the state. The report identified work needed at all of the district's schools.
Voters rejected two previous plans that would have addressed the town's elementary schools. A project that was voted down in 2016 was focused on the elementary school.
A larger plan that would have focused mainly on the elementary schools, but also would have provided funding for updates at Westerly Middle School and Westerly High School failed in 2019.
The November ballot, in addition to candidates for local, state and federal offices will also include proposed amendments to the Town Charter.
