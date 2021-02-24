WESTERLY — Tia M. Priolo, who served as Municipal Court judge from 2007-09, will return to presiding over the court starting today.
Priolo, a partner in the Law Offices of Americo Scungio on Main Street, was appointed to the position by the Town Council on Monday.
"I really enjoy the litigation part of my job and I love being in court, and this position provides me with a different perspective of these cases," Priolo said Wednesday.
The Municipal Court handles traffic infractions, parking tickets, ordinance violations, including some zoning violations, and housing matters. The court is overseen by the state Traffic Tribunal, which also handles appeals of Municipal Court rulings in Westerly and other municipalities in the state. The court is in session once per week — on Thursdays.
Priolo reviewed some of the court's active case files Wednesday with court clerk Michelle Murphy.
"A lot has changed since I did it 12 years ago. As is the case with any job I'll be looking at things with a new set of eyes. Not making any changes right away but looking to streamline things," Priolo said.
During the COVID-19 pandemic the court has met in person but limited the number of people allowed into the courtroom at any one time. Those with court dates are informed of when to enter the court room and asked to stay in their cars prior to their appointed time. Priolo said she anticipated using the same approach, but noted that some municipal courts in other parts of the state have used the electronic Zoom platform.
"It works, but I've got to think we are at the tail end of this. But we'll have to see. It may not be judicially economical to do that now," Priolo said.
Priolo will replace Peter L. Lewiss, who served in the position for 12 years, and along with Priolo had applied for the job for the new term. The Town Council appoints municipal judges for two-year terms every two years. Councilors Sharon Ahern, Karen Cioffi and Philip Overton voted for Priolo. Councilors Christopher Duhamel and Brian McCuin voted for Lewiss. Councilor Suzanne Giorno recused from voting citing a "business conflict" and Councilor Caswell Cooke Jr. left the meeting before the council's vote.
"We thank Peter Lewiss for his many years of service," Ahern said.
The council conducted both public and private interviews of Priolo and Lewiss. Priolo holds a law degree from the New England School of Law. She was born and raised in Westerly and is the only woman to have held the Municipal Court judgeship in Westerly.
The town held the court's first session in January 1990 after it was established by an act of the General Assembly in 1988.
