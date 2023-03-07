WESTERLY — In tackling whether two streets in Watch Hill are considered public rights of way, the Town Council had both an easy and a hard time.
After some discussion and a consensus among members Monday, the council first voted unanimously in support of the state Coastal Resources Management Council's designation of Everett Avenue as a right-of-way.
The council’s action stemmed from a resolution by Councilor Joy Cordio.
Cordio read a “long-form” version of her resolution that laid out some of the history of Everett Avenue. As far back as 1970, the road had been identified as a right-of-way. Most recently, in 2016 and 2019, the Town Council approved the Harbor Management Plan, which affirmed that designation, giving the public a right to access the shore from there.
Then in November 2020, Westerly Town Solicitor William Conley affirmed all rights-of-way in the 2019 Harbor Management Plan, including Everett Avenue.
Cordio’s resolution goes on to say that per the town’s 2020-40 Comprehensive Plan, “Once adopted by the town as public rights-of-way to the shore, these sites will be submitted to RICRMC for designation by the state.”
Public access to the shore has been privatized by special interests, businesses and property owners since 1910 in Watch Hill, Cordio said.
“This is not a new issue,” she said. A state commission on right-of-ways identified Everett Avenue as far back as 1958, she said.
“If we don’t work to protect what we already have, we’re going to wake up one morning to fences like on Spring Avenue in Weekapaug, where we don’t have access,” Cordio said.
Others easily supported Cordio’s resolution.
“Long-form or short-form, this issue has to be resolved,” Council President Edward Morrone said. “If CRMC will continue to cooperate and put us on the docket along with others that we’re asking for, I fully support this resolution.”
Things weren’t so cut-and-dried for the council over taking a stand on Fort Road, which leads to publicly accessible land on Napatree Point.
Morrone called the Fort Road question similar to the movie “Groundhog Day,” because it keeps repeating.
Questions resurfaced with a recent dredging application by the Watch Hill Yacht Club. The club did not note Fort Road as a right-of-way on its plans, and Cordio and others on the council objected to the omission. For separate reasons, the CRMC has reopened a public comment period for the application, which had closed Feb. 18.
The council spent time Monday figuring out how to respond.
Morrone had wanted Conley to perform a so-called “deep dive” to sort out “conflicting and complicated” information on the ownership of the road and be ready to report by March 20.
“This is a hard one,” Morrone said. “And the only way we’re going to get to the bottom of doing the hard stuff is to have the data in front of us that denotes where we are, and that’s the only way we’ll know where we are going.”
Others weren’t so sure that was the best move and the council became sharply divided.
Acting on a motion by Morrone, it voted 4-3 to direct Town Manager Shawn Lacey to provide “all necessary documentation concerning plot plans, maps or otherwise” about the road’s location and history. Morrone, Lowther, Philip Overton and Mary Scialabba voted in the affirmative.
Others pointed to the council’s 2008 resolution declaring Fort Road a town right-of-way as evidence that the heavy lifting, so to speak, had already been done.
“We can save the town some money and time here and just keep any legal questions constricted to whether or not we can oppose the dredging application based on the admission of Fort Road,” Councilor Dylan LaPietra said.
Overton agreed, but also wanted the town to perform a survey of the road to know its exact location.
Responding to questions from Vice President Kevin Lowther II, Conley said the town has authority to declare a right-of-way. The 2008 resolution essentially does that, he said, calling it a “basic inherent power” under state law.
The council also voted to send a letter to CRMC requesting that the yacht club’s dredging application include “the town right-of-way known as Fort Road.”
“It seems there’s clear consensus Fort Road is a town right-of-way,” Cordio said.
