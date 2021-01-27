WESTERLY — Enthused by the commitment of two businessmen to follow through on their plans for a new restaurant on Main Street, the Town Council is supporting their efforts to be exempted from a state law that prohibits the service of alcohol within 200 feet of a house of worship.
The exemption is being sought by the owners of Cinder Restaurant LLC, who are currently building the Cinder Restaurant at 169 Main St., the former location of Amanda's Pantry, which is now located on Beach Street. The state law prohibits issuance of liquor licenses for businesses that are within 200 feet of schools or places of worship, but the state General Assembly often issues waivers as long as there is no opposition.
The Cinder Restaurant location is within 200 feet of the edge of the St Pius X Church parking lot on Cross Street. Father Michael Najim, pastor of St. Pius X Church, wrote to Town Council President Sharon Ahern to say he supported efforts by the restaurant owners to obtain a waiver to the state law.
"... I am eager to see another successful small business in our great town of Westerly, and I personally look forward to frequenting Cinder," Najim wrote in his letter.
According to plans filed in 2019, Rory Douthit and Sam Agnello Jr., childhood friends, plan a two-story 1,750-square-foot building with a restaurant on the first floor and office and storage space on the second floor. Douthit has said the establishment will combine a "super casual and approachable" atmosphere with cuisine that will "surprise and wow" devoted foodies.
William Nardone, the lawyer who represents Cinder LLC, said plans for the establishment have received positive reviews from local and state administrative agencies.
"It's encouraging that this group of young guys, in this very interesting and challenging time, are taking on this task and are very excited about this new venture," Nardone said.
Councilors Philip Overton and Suzanne Giorno thanked Najim for his support.
"This is a prime example of working together for the common good in Westerly," Overton said.
Giorno noted that a liquor store on Main Street is also close to the church and that the council had sought the same type of waiver for the owners of Westerly Virtual Golf in recent years. The golf business is in the Granite Street Shopping Center, where the The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints also leases space.
The council voted 7-0 Monday in favor of supporting the exemption sought by the Cinder Restaurant LLC.
In other business, Town Manager J. Mark Rooney informed the council that municipal staff are contacting local store owners to inform them of his intent to rescind on May 1 an executive order allowing non-compliance with an ordinance prohibiting the distribution of plastic bags. Rooney issued the executive order toward the start of the COVID-19 pandemic when store owners struggled to stock paper bags. Once the order is rescinded, the prohibition on the distribution of plastic bags will be back in place.
Councilor Caswell Cooke Jr. asked the council to consider extending an increase on parking fees. The increase was established on an interim basis last summer as a means to limit violations of no-parking zones in Misquamicut and Watch Hill. Cooke said the increased fee proved effective.
Council President Sharon Ahern agreed the increase was a successful tool and said officials would draft an ordinance proposal for the council's consideration. Under the interim period, fees were increased from $75 to $150.
