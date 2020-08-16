WESTERLY — Westerly State Airport, neighborhood character and a new form of zoning that emphasizes context and existing development styles rather than a strict land-use approach all emerged as central discussion points during the Town Council's first session devoted to reviewing proposed revisions to the municipal Comprehensive Plan.
The council started its review process Thursday by taking a look at the first three chapters of the plan's first section, Community Land Use.
The vision for the town laid out in the revised plan's first chapter refers to rail and other forms of transportation but does not mention the airport. Town Council President Christopher Duhamel noted the omission and called for the facility to be added to the first chapter.
"It doesn't speak to the value of the airport," he said.
Councilor Brian McCuin offered a theory on why the airport was not mentioned in the first chapter.
"Just because a few people are a little afraid of cutting down a few trees ... [there is] no reason not to notice the important role the airport plays in this area," he said.
McCuin was referring to an ongoing lawsuit filed by a few neighbors of the airport who argue the state Rhode Island Airport Corporation misused its authority when it worked with other state agencies to take aviation easements to gain the right to remove trees from private property surrounding the airport.
Councilor Sharon Ahern said she was hesitant to add the airport to the first chapter because of the litigation. Additionally, she said, the airport is used primarily for "private transportation" as opposed to other transit references, which she said describe "public transportation."
The proposed plan revision states "form-based code (modernized zoning)" was identified as a regulatory tool that could reposition the town as an applicant- and business-friendly local government. The revised plan goes on to call for amendments to the municipal zoning code to incorporate beneficial form-based code appropriate to existing development conditions. Town Planner Nancy Letendre said form-based zoning involves reviewing proposed development to determine how it fits with existing development.
"It isn't specific to uses but more on context and what fits best in the neighborhood," Letendre said.
McCuin, who runs a residential construction company, said the proposed new approach would give too much authority to municipal staff. "I think I should be able to build any style as long as it meets the zoning regulations," he said.
Duhamel asked what role the Architectural Review Board would have under form-based zoning.
"At this point it is unclear they would have any role at all," Letendre said.
The plan revision project, which started in February 2015, was initially intended to be a less-intense update of the plan, but it grew in scope to a full rewrite to accommodate new standards adopted by the Statewide Planning Council. The current draft of the revised plan resulted from the work of a consultant firm hired to work on the project as well as intensive reviews and revisions by the Comprehensive Plan Citizens Advisory Committee and the Planning Board.
Residents, business owners and others provided input at all three stages and will have additional opportunities during public hearings that will be conducted in the future by the Town Council.
The most recent draft reflects changes made after some business owners raised questions about proposed changes to how open space is designated and the difference between agricultural uses and permanent conservation land.
"We've spent a great deal of time working with stakeholders on how to better identify what the future land-use categories should be," Letendre said.
In one case, property that was in line for a new agricultural category was moved back to the low-density residential category at the landowner's request, Letendre said.
Duhamel asked the town staff to provide the council members with larger reproductions of the proposed new future land-use map.
"It's where the rubber meets the road, looking at neighborhoods and land use and understanding what's being preserved or enhanced for long-term development, so I think it is something we have to spend a lot of time on," Duhamel said.
In addition to new state requirements for sections on agriculture and resiliency, Letendre said the plan must also address the new concept of "growth centers." She noted the state has identified the Bradford section of the town as a potential growth center.
The growth center designation process requires formation of a local committee tasked with developing proposals to address transportation, housing, economic development and environmental preservation.
In a related discussion, town officials said residents of the Weekapaug section of the town have proposed language for the plan pertaining to their village. McCuin said he would be more inclined to take a favorable position on the Weekapaug request if residents of the village improve their commitment to allowing public access to the Weekapaug shoreline and abiding by previous agreements on access.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.