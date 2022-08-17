WESTERLY — A “considerable material change” in proposed zoning regulation changes sought by the owner of Winnapaug Golf Club has helped the measure gain support from the town’s Planning Board, but has also led to an unintended delay as the Town Council was forced to readvertise a public hearing to comply with legal requirements.
At the recommendation of Attorney Diony Garcia, a lawyer who works alongside Town Solicitor William Conley Jr. at Conley Law & Associates, members of the Westerly Town Council this week continued a public hearing on regulation changes known as zoning text amendments proposed by the golf club’s owner, Winn Properties LLC.
Council President Sharon Ahern was direct at Monday evening’s meeting in asking both members of the public and councilors to withhold most comments until the hearing, which was done as result of the “material changes.” A special meeting was set for Saturday, Sept. 17, at 9 a.m. for the public hearing.
Garcia told the council that, due to the nature of the proposal, Conley’s review determined it was important to post the meeting with the newest information before continuing forward with discussions. To do so would require continuing the meeting Monday and setting a special meeting, as the council chose to do Monday.
“The petition did go through the Planning Board, and while under that process at a lengthy meeting, the proposal had gone through considerable material changes that the applicants agreed to,” Garcia said.
Members of the Westerly Town Council have worked to digest the changes, but will spend time at the start of the public hearing to review the proposed changes and updated ordinance, Council President Sharon Ahern said.
Ahern has also requested that the council be provided with “oversized” paper and fonts, as well as highlighting changes and eliminated text in order to allow members to more easily identify variations and work through concerns during the public hearing. She noted that color-coordinated copies could greatly benefit both council members and the general public in understanding the issue and proposal.
The new hearing will mark a progression in efforts by Winn Properties LLC, which has sought to create a suitable solution that would allow for restoration and commercial development of the historic Winnapaug Country Club. Nick Scola, a principal in Winn Properties LLC, said the project would likely entail restoring the historic course but that the business needs the ability to build a hotel, small suites and a new clubhouse with a banquet hall and worker housing to remain financially sustainable.
During a meeting on Aug. 2, following a more than six-hour discussion leading to considerable alterations to the proposed language, the Planning Board issued an advisory opinion that approved of the proposed ordinance change. The measure and new regulations are intended to guide the development of hotels and suites as accessory uses on golf courses and yacht clubs currently in the town's commercial recreation zone.
Winn Properties LLC applied for the zoning text amendments requesting definitions and development standards for potential hotels in the zone and proposed language for both.
The board voted 6-1 in favor of the text amendments as edited by the board and 6-1 in favor of issuing a favorable opinion to the Town Council. Board member Richard Constantine voted in opposition. Board members Justin Hopkins, Christopher K. Lawlor, Kevin Lowther, Joseph M. Montesano, Andrew Delisio and Tabitha Harkin voted in favor of both motions.
Ahern said that, in the interest of transparency, she would like a discussion of those changes to be included in the Sept. 17 meeting. She said the council and any interested members of the public should have access to “proposed text changes given in color, the way it was presented (to the Planning Board) by Attorney Tom Liguori.”
She expected the meeting to potentially draw a crowd and said she anticipated a number of public comments, both for and against changes.
The proposed text has led to a considerable public response, even before the latest changes. Prior to Monday’s meeting, the town had received three letters support and 14 letters of opposition.
Ahern said the council intends to work with both sides and truly examine the language before approving or denying anything. She said that was a big part of the reason for the “oversized document” request.
“We are going to be really drilling down into language and I think the bigger the paper is, and even the bigger font is, it’ll help us to be able to find exact sections more easily,” she said.
