WESTERLY — The Town Council will continue its work on proposed amendments to the municipal sewer ordinance during a meeting scheduled for Monday at 5:30 p.m.
The amendments, which will require a public hearing before adoption, are intended to set up a program for disconnecting illicit tie-ins to the municipal sewer system. The tie-ins, mostly from residential sump pumps and roof drains, are forcing rainwater into sewer pipes and overtaxing the wastewater treatment plant, officials say.
Town officials have offered to develop the program as part of negotiations for a new permit needed to continue operating the treatment plant on Margin Street. Failure to undertake the effort could lead to different permit specifications which would led to a more expensive upgrade to the plant. With a program that meets the requirements of the state Department of Environmental Management, the upgrade is estimated to cost about $15 million, but without a satisfactory program, the upgrade could cost about $30 million.
The first step to eliminating the illicit tie-ins is for town officials and engineers hired by the town to inspect residences suspected of having unauthorized connections to the system. The council is also considering establishing a low-interest loan program to provide assistance to property owners who cannot immediately afford the expense of disconnecting and finding alternative means to deal with storm water on their property.
The council will also consider a resolution to approve a new contract for trash disposal with Rhode Island Resource Recovery Corp., the agency that manages the state's central landfill in Johnston. The new contract would apply to fiscal years 2022 and 2023. The tipping fee would remain at $47 per ton in 2022 and increase to $54 per ton for 2023. The fee to be charged if the annual cap is exceeded would be $90 per ton in the first year of the new contract and $100 per ton in the second year.
According to a memorandum from Mike Serra, the town's sanitation manager, a recycling profit share will remain in place but is not likely to produce a return due to market conditions. A tipping-fee rebate will remain in place for meeting specified recycling-rate thresholds.
The council will also consider a resolution to add reconstruction of Breen Road and Pasadena Avenue in Watch Hill to the town's contract for roadwork with J.H. Lynch & Sons. The $305,300 for the work on the two roads would come from funds remaining in the road bond approved by voters in 2018. The roads have long been considered to be in a state of severe degradation, but work on them was delayed by the need to secure permits from the DEM and the state Coastal Resources Management Council because of the location's proximity to the Pawcatuck River.
