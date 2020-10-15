WESTERLY — The Planning Board will take another look at sections of the Comprehensive Plan dealing with rights of way to the shoreline and potential development of golf courses with housing now that the Town Council has concluded its first public hearing on proposed revisions to the plan.
The council closed the public hearing Thursday after a nearly four-hour long session devoted to council members, residents, lawyers, and other interested individuals commenting on the plan. Most of the discussion focused on rights of way, primarily in Weekapaug, and proposed changes to the plan affecting golf courses. The hearing started on Oct. 7 with discussion focused largely on the same topics.
Several speakers reiterated a request to include Spring Avenue in Weekapaug in the Comprehensive Plan as a public right of way allowing access to the shoreline. Some said the council should ask the state Coastal Resources Management Council to research all of the town-designated right of ways with emphasis on Spring Avenue.
Stephen Cersosimo, a Charlestown resident who owns a business in Westerly, submitted photographs that he said should be considered evidence of the road being used as a public right of way. Anthony M. Palazzolo Jr., a former resident, said the photographs submitted by Cersosimo should be used by the Town Council as the basis for a referral to CRMC, which the state General Assembly has authorized to serve as the lead state agency to work on rights of way to the shoreline.
Jason Jarvis, a resident and commercial fisherman, asked how the public could access the shoreline in Weekapaug without trespassing on private property unless Spring Avenue was used. The state constitution includes a provision that gives residents a right to traverse along the shoreline.
Councilor Sharon Ahern said Jarvis' point illuminates a significant concern.
"The problem here is … the Rhode Island Constitution gives you the right to pass and re-pass but it doesn't give you the way to get to the shore. That is what we are struggling with here," Ahern said.
But some residents questioned whether Spring Avenue is a a public right of way. Thomas J. Liguori, a lawyer for the Weekapaug Fire District, noted Spring Avenue is not listed as a right of way in the municipal Harbor Management Plan. In 2008, a lawyer hired by the town found conflicting evidence regarding whether Spring Avenue is a public right of way.
Richard Constantine, Planning Board vice chairman and a Weekapaug resident, said the board was not made aware that Spring Avenue was proposed to be included in the Comprehensive Plan during its review of proposed revisions to the plan. Over his decades of time spent in Weekapaug, Constantine said, he had no memory of Spring Avenue being used as a public right of way.
"I have no knowledge that Spring [Avenue] was ever used as a public right of way. It might have been used by residents of Weekapaug," Constantine said.
Kelly Fracassa, a lawyer who represents the Keep Westerly Green coalition, said proposed changes to the Comprehensive Plan that would allow for housing as an accessory use for golf courses would conflict with the plan's objective to maintain the tourism and recreation industries in the town.
"You are going to throw into turmoil the town's largest economic sector — tourism and recreation," Fracassa said.
Instead of the proposed changes to the Comprehensive Plan, Fracassa said, golf course owners should be required as they currently are to seek a zone change and present detailed plans to the Town Council.
Nick Scola, whose family owns Winnapaug Country Club, disputed assertions that the proposed changes to the Comprehensive Plan were being sought only by his family. Instead, he said, other golf courses in the town would benefit from the changes and potentially make use of them. The Scolas have said the right to add housing on the course would help to keep the golf course a sustainable and viable business.
Members of the Town Council and town lawyers noted that Scola could simply close the golf course and seek a comprehensive permit to develop the entire property for low- and moderate-income housing. The comprehensive permit process allows developers to exceed local density restrictions in return for a promise of a certain number of affordable units.
"I keep telling people we need to work with the owner and prepare perhaps for maybe future owners and work with neighborhood," Councilor Karen Cioffi said.
Council President Christopher Duhamel made a similar point.
"Everybody wants the golf course to be maintained, but there's got to be some work with the neighborhood or else there is a threat of losing the entire beauty of any of the golf courses," Duhamel said.
The Planning Board is expected to review sections of the Comprehensive Plan focused on rights of way and golf courses and to conduct a public hearing. The board will then make recommendations to the Town Council, which will conduct an additional public hearing on the plan.
