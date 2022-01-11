WESTERLY — The Town Council is requesting an advisory opinion from the Planning Board on its plans to sell the former Bradford School property with an eye toward finding a buyer willing to develop the property for housing for senior citizens.
The council voted 6-1 during a meeting on Monday to ask the Planning Board to render an opinion during its Jan. 18 meeting. State law requires planning boards to weigh in on whether municipally owned property has a continuing public use before municipalities can sell property. Councilor Christopher Duhamel stressed the need to hear from the Planning Board but voted against the council's motion, saying the board and town staff would likely need more time to perform research.
Two residents spoke in opposition to selling the property, and a few others expressed the same opinion in written comments. A few residents submitted written comments saying they favored the council's proposal to sell the property.
Interim Town Manager Shawn Lacey outlined problems with the building and estimated it would cost about $500,000 to repair its roof and exterior brick walls, both of which he said are allowing water to penetrate into the building and causing a mold problem. The building was taken offline as a school following completion of the 2016-17 school year because of shrinking student enrollment and has been used as space for Recreation Department staff and some recreation programs in recent years.
Councilors said they were leaning toward selling the property to relieve the town of maintenance costs associated with the building and as a potential means to address what they said was a dearth of senior housing in the town.
"I can't justify a building that is being used only for table tennis and some basketball," said Councilor Caswell Cooke Jr. He went on to say he believed selling the property for potential use for senior housing was a good approach, but added that he might support tearing the school building down and having the town retain ownership of the land.
Council President Sharon Ahern said conversations are underway with the Recreation Board about moving recreation programs from the Bradford School building to the former Tower Street School, which the council recently leased to the Royce Family Foundation. The foundation has offered to conduct a community discussion to determine potential uses of the Tower Street building. Some residents have pushed town officials to resume use of the Tower Street building for social service and education-oriented organizations. Those types of uses flourished when the building was operated by the School Department as an education-oriented community center.
Duhamel asked for a detailed report on how much it would cost to operate the Bradford School building with expanded recreation programming.
"The cost has to be evaluated. We haven't had a breakdown on what it would cost to maintain the building," Duhamel said.
William Aiello, a former member of the Town Council and a Bradford resident, raised several concerns during and after the meeting, including the speed at which the council appeared to be moving to sell the Bradford property.
"All of the previous discussions were in executive session. This was the public's first opportunity, and it's a shock coming without public discussion. Let's have thoughtful discussion and community planning. Let's involve the community and talk and see what the community would like," Aiello said.
Aiello also questioned Lacey's estimate on the cost of necessary repairs, saying it seemed high, and said more recreation and other programs occur at the Bradford School building than the ones mentioned by members of the council. For instance, he said, open gymnasium sessions are conducted and the building has been used for blood drives, Red Cross trainings and a recent COVID-19 vaccination clinic. Other organizations have expressed interest in using the building, Aiello said.
The interior of the Bradford building was updated in the 1980s following a fire, meaning it is more modern than the Tower Street School building, Aiello said. If nothing else, Aiello said, the town should retain ownership of the Bradford School land for potential uses in the future.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.