WESTERLY — Town officials are continuing to discuss new initiatives aimed at keeping property owners better informed of proposed and approved development projects. Some of the efforts are drawing both praise and criticism.
During a meeting on Monday, Town Councilor Brian McCuin questioned the new practice of attaching a list of proposed and approved projects to council agendas under the council report section of the agendas. The practice was initiated by Council President Sharon Ahern shortly after a public hearing on a proposed condominium project on East Avenue, where she lives.
"I don't see why we get this. On the plus side, it's so small you can't read it. Why are we getting that? This isn't in our purview at all, it's up to planning and zoning," McCuin said.
Ahern quickly responded to McCuin.
"We're getting it because I asked for it. I think the more notice across the town the better ... we're not getting involved, it's just another venue to get information out there," Ahern said.
Ahern has previously said the East Avenue project and others seemed to come as a surprise to residents. Ahern and Councilor Karen Cioffi, who also lives on East Avenue, were both critical of the original plans for the proposed East Avenue development, saying it called for too many units, would change the character of the neighborhood, and would cause traffic problems. The project, which is now called Harbor Ridge, recently gained approval for its master plan from the Planning Board. It must now move to the Zoning Board of Review and will be required for additional review by the Planning Board. The project was originally called Avondale Heights.
McCuin noted that state law sets out requirements for legal advertisements and notice to neighbors of development projects.
"It's state law that says when you advertise these things … you don't get to do it on your own because you don't like the project next door to you," said McCuin, who co-owns a residential and commercial construction business.
Cioffi said the list of projects will help the council be better informed.
"I did enjoy the list. There were a number of things I've been wondering about. It's an interesting status report of things that are going on," Cioffi said.
Councilor Philip Overton said the list of projects could be useful.
"I don't have any problem with this being on the report because it's information only. The more information the people have the better," Overton said.
The council, at Ahern's behest, also recently created a new council liaison to the Planning Board position. Overton is serving in the position and has attended the board's meetings and reported back to the council.
Town Manager J. Mark Rooney said town staff will work on ways to provide more information on proposed development projects on the municipal website.
The Planning Board recently voted in favor of a proposal to erect information signs on properties that are potential sites of development projects and the subject of upcoming hearings. The idea for the signs grew out of the Town Council's discussion of ways to provide more information on development projects.
