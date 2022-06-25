WESTERLY — Six proposed amendments to the Town Charter are under consideration by the Town Council for inclusion on the general election ballot in November, five of which were envisioned for a special referendum in May that was eventually canceled by the council.
During its meeting on Monday, the council discussed some of the proposed amendments and agreed to continue the discussion in the future. Town Clerk Mary LeBlanc said potential ballot questions must be certified no later than 90 days before the election.
On Monday, members of the council discussed the merits of the proposed ballot questions and whether they were worded clearly enough. The potential pitfalls of violating the charter were also pondered.
One of the questions would ask voters to remove a charter provision requiring the town to employ a director of public works and prohibiting the town manager from holding the position. Councilors asked Town Attorney William Conley Jr. what the legal consequences of not following provision were. The position has been vacant for more than two years.
"I can't fathom who would have legal standing to bring a lawsuit ... it's more of a public pulpit and the public wanting to see strict compliance with a charter provision," Conley said.
By legal standing, Conley was referring to whether a judge would determine an individual who sued the town for not having a director of public works could show that he had been harmed by the failure to fill the position.
Opponents of the provision requiring a director of public works, which has been in the charter since 2016, say most municipal jobs should not be established in the charter. Instead, they say, the town manager should be free to align his own administration or approach to managing the town.
"It should be up to the manager to say this is how I want my administration to run," said Councilor Caswell Cooke Jr.
Members of the council discussed potential language to ensure voters understand that getting rid of the position would not mean the dismissal of Peter Chiaradio, the town's public works superintendent. The superintendent position is not the same as the director position. Several members of the council have said past efforts to remove the charter provision failed because voters misunderstood the question and thought Chiaradio would lose his job if they approved the change.
Similarly, one of the proposed amendments would eliminate a charter provision that requires the town to employ a director of development services. Proponents of the amendment make the same argument as the one they made for the public works position — the job should not be established in the charter and the town manager should be allowed to set up his preferred administrative approach to managing the town. Current Town Manager Shawn Lacey has said he would prefer to have an assistant town manager rather than the two other positions.
One of the proposed ballot questions would ask voters to approve four-year terms for the council and to stagger the terms. Councilors are currently limited to two consecutive two-year terms. Under the proposed change, councilors could only serve for eight consecutive years and would be required to wait before running again. Councilors said they agreed with William Aiello, a former council member, who has said the wording of the question must account for times when residents are appointed to fill vacated unexpired terms on the council.
Members of the council are also continuing in their efforts to rid the charter of a revolving-door provision that requires former members of the Town Council to wait at least one year from the time they leave the council before taking a job working for the town. Proponents of the charter amendment say it would simply mean the town was subject to the state ethics code rather than the stronger prohibition set out in the charter. The code also addresses revolving doors but allows individuals to seek a waiver from the state Ethics Commission.
Cooke expressed continued concern with the council asking voters to consider eliminating the revolving door provision from the charter.
"It looks like we are all trying to get a job when we get off of the council," Cooke said.
The council is also considering a charter amendment that would require the town to use a competitive bid process annually to determine which firm will be used to prepare the annual financial audit.
Under terms of the charter the Finance Department must provide a financial impact statement no later than 60 days prior to approval of contracts by the Town Council. A new proposed charter amendment would reduce the time period to no later than 30 days.
Council President Sharon Ahern said the council might want to eliminate one or two of the proposed charter amendments due to a concern that voters might reject all proposed amendments if they find specific ones they do not like.
"I would hate to see important charter questions get voted down," Ahern said.
Aiello asked the council to scrap all of the proposed charter-related ballot questions and instead wait until a Charter Revision Commission is appointed next year as part of a routine review of the charter.
(1) comment
One might not have to really wonder why it wouldn’t be the case that the Taxpayers were harmed by not having a Director of Public Works and a Transfer Station that is not fiscally sound. One really has to wonder why having a Director of Public Works is such an anathema to the Council when it should be in the best interest of the Taxpayers.
