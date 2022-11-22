WESTERLY — Members of the Westerly Town Council had hoped that a lengthy process would serve to bring neighbors and owners of the Winnapaug Country Club together to reach a compromise on a contentious zoning amendment fight. But in the end, after months of negotiations, it's back to the drawing board.
The council on Monday rejected the proposed ordinance by a 3-1 measure, with council members expressing a desire to see a compromise solution come forward in front of the incoming council — and hopefully with a less complicated process. Councilman Brian McCuin, who was the one dissenting vote, proposed approving a measure that would have further amended the proposal “to include no more than 30 cabins” on the property but could not find support from other council members.
“I want everyone to understand, there is no animosity or hostility toward any of the parties involved here,” said Council President Sharon Ahern. “I think procedurally, this was pretty tortured, and I hope everyone can continue to work in good faith and hopefully come up with an amicable proposal.”
Council members Karen Cioffi, Caswell Cooke Jr. and Christopher Duhamel each recused themselves and did not participate in discussions.
McCuin said in discussions that he would like to have had a solution before the end of the term rather than allowing the matter to remain open for a future council. He said felt the council should have been able to reach a solution over the course of their term.
It was a measure that Town Solicitor William Conley Jr. said the council had the right to consider. Without readvertising the language or reopening the public hearing to hear from involved parties, council members were not comfortable moving forward with the 30-cabin total. Conley said at this point, the process will need to restart for amendments to be made.
“This council can’t take this and simply pass this on. We are at the end of this term and it would need to start over with a new council,” he said.
The rejection came following a series of delays following a 6½-hour special public hearing in September. During the meeting, Winn Properties and Winnapaug Country Club owners Nicholas and Jill Scola provided details of tentative plans and said the zoning text amendments requested definitions and development standards that would allow the building of hotels and workforce housing as accessory uses to their operation.
The proposed project would restore the historic Donald Ross-designed course as a certified Jack Nicklaus Golf Club, but would require adjacent facilities be built in order to achieve that designation, officials said. The plan would include development of a hotel, small suites, new clubhouse with a banquet hall, and worker housing. The Scolas have argued the improvements are necessary “in order to remain competitive and financially sustainable.”
Opponents of the project have been adamant that the size of the potential development and height of buildings is an ongoing concern, as well as parking and traffic impact. Winn’s latest proposal would likely include up to a 150-room hotel with a 250-person banquet hall, plus accessory housing.
Attorney Gregory Massad and members of the grass-roots group Keep Westerly Green asked the council to reject the revised proposal during the September hearing, but Winn representatives said there is no site plan available because none is required for a proposed ordinance amendment, and he requested the council act on the advice of town staff and pass it.
Both sides were asked to come to a compromise, but a letter from Massad to the council provided a statement that no compromise had been reached. Council members tabled the vote until Monday to allow for proper advertising and discussion, but officials confirmed no additional information had been provided to indicate the parties were anywhere close.
Council Vice President Suzanne Giorno said that she would have preferred to have found a solution that would have allowed the project to move forward into the planning process, but that it was important to protect all involved parties. She urged both sides to continue to work together on a compromise before bringing it back.
With a new council that will include only one returning member, Republican Philip Overton, a new board will be seated by the time the matter is reheard.
“It’s a difficult position to be in. I don’t want to limit the next council; they should be able to and want to hear arguments on both sides,” she said. “I don’t want to make them start all over, but there aren’t any other solutions. I’ve tried.”
