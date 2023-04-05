WESTERLY — Legal work that Town Council President Edward Morrone did for the Watch Hill Fire District before joining the council is facing scrutiny from supporters of public access to Westerly’s shores.
Some, including Town Councilor Joy Cordio, argued Monday that Morrone’s work as a consultant for the district poses a conflict of interest in the council’s efforts to designate town rights of way to the shore.
It’s a thorny issue for the council, which has positioned itself as a body in favor of greater public shoreline access since being sworn in last November.
The council has been gathering data on Fort Road after a dredging application filed by the Watch Hill Yacht Club with the state Coastal Resources Management Council did not show the road as a public right of way, an omission Cordio has criticized at past meetings.
The Westerly Town Council in 2008 voted to pass a resolution declaring Fort Road, which leads to a public conservation easement on Napatree Point, as a public right of way. But that status has come under question from the fire district, which owns large amounts of property along the shore and in the vicinity of the point.
At the start of Monday’s public comment period on agenda topics, Cordio asked Morrone to recuse himself from voting and discussion of the Fort Road issue.
“You’ve been paid $30,000 by the Watch Hill Fire Department and additional monies by the Watch Hill Conservancy,” Cordio said to Morrone. “Also, you are a property owner in Watch Hill and a member of the fire district.”
Documents from the Watch Hill Fire District show Morrone receiving the six payments totaling $30,000 and checks dated between June 2019 and December 2021 for “general legal and professional services.”
Morrone was unapologetic about his role within the fire district.
“I did a job for them that they asked me to do,” he said. “Monitoring issues of the state, of the town, of the particular zoning boards. I watched every painful meeting for hours via Zoom. I reported to them, to the best of my ability, the issues that were discussed, not my opinion.”
Cordio pointed to a 2020 State Ethics Commission ruling involving Westerly Planning Board member Richard Constantine, a property owner in and member of the Weekapaug Fire District.
“The commission found him to be conflicted financially and ruled against him having any say in matters regarding the Spring Avenue right of way,” Cordio said.
At that point, Town Solicitor Dylan Conley noted that there was no vote scheduled for Fort Road on Monday. He also said that a history of having a financial interest “does not create a present financial interest.”
He used as an example a town employee who won elected office.
“They would still be able to participate in anything related to the town. They wouldn’t be obligated to recuse for all items related to the town,” Conley said. He did not object to Morrone’s participation.
Still, Cordio hopes Morrone will seek an advisory opinion, and in the meantime recuse himself “based on the appearance of impropriety.”
Morrone said he’s not employed by the fire district nor the conservancy.
“I was not an employee of the fire district as a consultant when I was in office,” he said. “Nor was I a consultant after I decided to run for office again.”
He thanked Cordio for broaching the matter, but disagreed with her take on it.
“Should anyone challenge that, then I suggest they file an ethics complaint against me. And if you’d like to do that, please do,” he told her.
Reached by phone Wednesday, Cordio said she was not planning to file a complaint at present.
“I’m going to hope he would seek an advisory opinion without having to file a complaint,” she said.
Morrone left the door open to seeking an ethics advisory opinion on Monday.
“I can’t get one tonight,” he said.
Conley said the ethics code allows for “an obligation to hold your office and participate as a member,” and recuse in instances where “you believe you cannot be just.” A form also allows a participant with a financial interest to “check a box” to participate, if they believe they can be fair.
Three people spoke in support of the Fort Road right of way Monday. Later, during non-agenda public comments, Anthony Palozzolo Jr. called on Morrone to disclose the Watch Hill Conservancy’s payments to him, in addition to making requests for other documents, including financial records from the fire district dating to 2018.
Morrone, at the very end of the meeting, said he would not dignify remarks by Palozzolo and called requests for documentation relating to his deceased brother and sister “despicable.”
