WESTERLY — Town Council President Edward P. Morrone submitted his letter of resignation Tuesday morning at Town Hall and pointed the finger at the actions at a recent council meeting as one of the reasons he stepped down.
Council Vice President Kevin J. Lowther II will preside over coming meetings until the council reorganizes its officers and picks a new president, Town Manager Shawn Lacey said.
Morrone, who also gave a copy of his letter to The Sun, specifically cited the council’s July 31 meeting about pursuing town ownership of the Watch Hill Lighthouse as a factor in his resignation, which was effective Tuesday.
“Every citizen in the community has the right to be heard on any issue that affects their quality of life,” he said in the letter. “Recently, this town council has taken the initiative to exclude some of those voices.”
At that meeting, Morrone was the only council member to vote against a 5-1 decision to pass a resolution that would start a process for the town to request ownership of the land occupied by the historic Watch Hill Lighthouse.
The federal government is on track to transfer the property to the nonprofit Watch Hill Lighthouse Keepers Association, which has overseen it since 1986.
Town control of the land is seen as a long-shot effort, as the federal process is well along. But some in the community have pushed for local control of the property to ensure public access.
It was before that vote that the council president said he regretted that the special meeting did not allow for a “give-and-take” discussion of the matter. He argued that the heightened interest warranted it.
Morrone said at the time he hoped the issue would be fully explored at a regular council meeting, which would have allowed, he said, for the public and members of the Watch Hill Lighthouse Keepers Association to speak.
“I cannot stand by and let this happen as a member of this community or this council without strenuous objection. The individuals and organizations that deserved to be heard were silenced,” he explained Tuesday.
“That meeting confirmed for me the troubling division in our community and the callous agenda that some have sought, promoted and achieved,” he said. “I can no longer participate in a governing body that refuses to recognize and will not fully respect the rights of all its citizens.”
Lowther said Tuesday that Morrone had been a mentor to new candidates from before Lowther was elected. He called the resignation a “huge loss” for the town.
“I was a first-time candidate. He really took me and other first-time candidates under his wing,” Lowther said. Morrone connected the candidates with former town officials to help educate them, he said.
“He really dedicated a significant amount of time into our success as future councilors,” Lowther said.
Morrone, a Democrat who was elected in November and received the second-highest amount of votes, also said recent events in his life and family have prompted him to reassess his priorities. He did not elaborate.
“I was honored to be elected to serve all the people of the Town of Westerly as a town councilor and as president,” he said. “My family must come first. Time and health are precious and must not be wasted or taken for granted. I have chosen not to further sacrifice either.”
He noted the council has been successful “tackling and resolving many held-over issues that were left unfinished by the previous council while still introducing new and exciting initiatives that will result in benefits to the entire Westerly community in the future.”
In May, Morrone sought a Rhode Island Ethics Commission opinion after it was publicized that he performed work totaling $30,000 for the Watch Hill Fire District before he was a member of the current council between June 2019 and May 2022. Morrone said he was hired to monitor Planning Board, Zoning Board and Town Council meetings, as well as state legislative hearings.
Members of the council and the public had asked Morrone to seek the opinion of the ethics body, as the council has been discussing and acting on matters surrounding Fort Road.
The status of whether a right of way to public lands on Napatree Point exists over Fort Road has been challenged, with the fire district and the Watch Hill Conservancy filing suit in Superior Court to prevent the town from observing or issuing a right-of-way designation.
Morrone did consulting work for the fire district, and is also a lifelong resident there. He’s been unapologetic about what he sees as civic involvement in the affairs of his neighborhood.
During the council’s July 25 meeting, Morrone apologized for his behavior during a July 10 council meeting. The “turmoil,” as Morrone termed it, came during the executive session of that meeting.
Other councilors were present and described it as a “profanity-laced tirade” by Morrone in which he “repeatedly challenged” councilor Dylan LaPietra to step outside.
That executive session was to discuss the lawsuit filed by the Watch Hill Fire District and the Watch Hill Conservancy about the legal status of Fort Road.
Also during that meeting, a Westerly woman who has accused LaPietra of sexually assaulting her in 2005 said Morrone and other town officials had wrongly allowed her identity to be made public. Morrone apologized for “any inference” he might have made and said he had never seen the woman or heard her name before that night.
Filling the vacancy
As for the vacancy created by Morrone’s departure, the town’s charter allows the unelected candidate who received the highest number of votes to take the position if the vacancy happens less than a year after the election. In the 2022 election, all three unelected candidates were unaffiliated. Robert Lombardo, a vocal critic of the council at times, would be the next in line for the seat. He declined to comment on the situation when reached late Tuesday evening.
If Lombardo were to decline, candidates Mark Sullivan and Mark Melvan would then be eligible, in that order according to their total votes received.
Lacey said if all three decline, the matter would go to a special election. If none of the top three vote-getters assume the office and it is at least a year since the preceding election, the council “shall attempt to appoint a qualified person to the office.”
Lowther said the process is set to begin Wednesday and that the council could seat a replacement councilor as soon as Aug. 21. After that, he would call for the process of re-organizing the council, in which it would choose new leadership.
“Once we have a full council, it would be my intention to reorganize at the next regular meeting,” Lowther said.
Long career in public service
Morrone is a veteran of public service and elective politics. He served on the Town Council from 2016-18, as a state representative from 1980 to 1984, and as a state senator from 1988 to 1992.
“He’s served at the state level, at the local level,” Lowther said. “For many years, he’s represented the town with dignity. For me it was a great learning opportunity to be on the council with him.”
Morrone also worked as director of intergovernmental affairs in the Office of the State Senate President, and as chief of staff for the state Senate before going on to serve as the first Adult Drug Court manager for the state Superior Court and as court administrator of the Washington County Superior Court in Wakefield.
“I’m very sorry to see him go. I enjoyed working with him,” Lacey said Tuesday. “I worked with him in the court system for years and alongside him on a bunch of different things. It’s a loss for the entire community, but I respect his decision and reasoning for doing it.”
