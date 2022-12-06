WESTERLY — The new Town Council could soon take a stand on the state Coastal Resources Management Council’s process to determine if Spray Rock Road is a public right of way to the Westerly shoreline.
The council will discuss and perhaps vote Monday on a resolution proposed by Council members Dylan LaPietra and William Aiello that supports the CRMC’s findings in the matter.
This comes two weeks after Attorney General Peter F. Neronha said he “strongly supported” the CRMC’s anticipated affirmation and designation of Spring Avenue Extension in Westerly, now known as Spray Rock Road, as a right of way. A review determined that between 1886 and 1948, there were five separate recorded plats that depicted the road running south from Ninigret Avenue.
Neronha said there is strong evidence that the Spring Avenue Extension was formally dedicated, as well, with the most identifiable dedication shown in the plat from 1920.
At its Monday night workshop, the council heard from about a dozen public speakers who weighed in on Spray Rock Road.
“We need to right a wrong,” Caroline Contrata, a local advocate for public shoreline access, told the council. “Spring Avenue is a public right of way. We’re now in the fortunate position of having the Rhode Island attorney general advocate for the right of way. It’s time for the town to act.”
Michael Rubin, a retired lawyer in the state Attorney General’s Office who prosecuted beach-access cases, said that if the CRMC finds the road is a public right of way that the town should maintain it through its public works department.
“If and only if the CRMC were to designate, and the designation be upheld, the town would undertake maintenance,” he said. “Spring Avenue would not become an orphan.”
Rubin said supporters are seeking an “advisory” letter or resolution on the right of way issue from the council.
“There is precedent that when a body acts in a merely advisory capacity, it can not be held liable for a violation of a property owner’s rights,” he said.
While several said they support the council officially taking a position on the matter, others urged it not to get involved in the CRMC process.
“It might seem a little odd for me to ask you to refrain from taking any action on Spring Avenue, and rather have CRMC continue the work they’ve done,” Jim Tarbox, a self-described 30-year advocate for public rights of way, told the council. “Over the 30 years that I’ve been involved, I’ve seen one after another get completely destroyed by well-meaning councils taking action, being sued by the fire districts and then capitulating.”
He said any official statement of support now for CRMC could open the town to litigation.
Council members did not debate the substance of the proposed resolution Monday, since it was not on the agenda.
Under the state’s constitution, the law protects a citizen’s right to fish from the shoreline, gather seaweed, swim and to walk along the shoreline. The rights of way provide access to enjoy those rights, but have become the subject of intense debate and questions over whether specific rights of way are available for public use or should be deemed private property.
The Weekapaug right of way, also known as the Spring Avenue right of way, has been the topic of discussion for more than 14 years. In 2008, the town hired Attorney Charles Soloveitzik, who found “conflicting evidence for the proposition that Spring Avenue is a public/ town road or public right-of- way to the ocean.” After considerable review, the council initially accepted Soloveitzik’s opinion after receiving further input from the current town attorney, but eventually agreed in November 2020 to ask CRMC to research the matter after backlash from citizens.
CRMC is the state agency with the authority to designate and enforce public rights of way to the shoreline and Spring Avenue/Spray Rock Road was not on the CRMC list of approved rights of way when the town requested the ruling.
