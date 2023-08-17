WESTERLY — Robert Lombardo, who finished eighth in the voting for a seat on the Town Council in the 2022 election, plans to be sworn in as a new councilor at Monday night’s regular meeting.
In a brief phone conversation Thursday, Lombardo indicated that he had communicated with Town Clerk Mary LeBlanc last week and would accept the seat that former President Edward Morrone suddenly resigned from 10 days ago.
The town’s charter handles how vacancies on the council are filled in non-election cases. It calls for the un-elected candidate who received the highest number of votes to be offered the position if the vacancy happens less than a year after the election.
Running as an unaffiliated candidate, Lombardo received 3,652 votes, or about 8% of ballots cast. Other candidates who did not win a seat were independents Mark Sullivan and Mark Melvan.
Vice president Kevin Lowther II will preside over the meeting, at least until the newly complete council can select its leadership.
First, the council will vote on whether to accept Morrone’s resignation, which was effective on Aug. 8. Then, the oath of office will be administered.
Lowther has said he will call for a re-organization of the council. Under new business on Monday, the council will vote to elect a president and a vice president. At that point, the gavel will pass to the newly elected president.
After his defeat in November, Lombardo had been out of the spotlight locally until June, when he publicly accused another councilor, Dylan LaPietra, of sexual assault of a local woman. LaPietra has denied the allegations and he has not been charged.
Morrone, a veteran of public service and elective politics, served on the Town Council from 2016-18, as a state representative from 1980 to 1984, and as a state senator from 1988 to 1992.
Morrone cited the council’s July 31 meeting about pursuing town ownership of the Watch Hill Lighthouse as a factor in his resignation. The Democrat also said recent events in his life and family have prompted him to reassess his priorities.
From 2013-18 town officials were kept on their toes by Lombardo, a lawyer who grew up in the town and took on the role of government watchdog for about five years. He moved to Florida in late 2018, returned last year, reestablished residency and ran for a seat on the Town Council as an independent.
Criticism of Lombardo and alleged threats of arrest led the Rhode Island ACLU to send correspondence to the Town Council in both 2016 and 2017 with concerns over violations of 1st Amendment rights.
On the campaign trail, Lombardo said his only goal would be to provide a strong voice for the general public while being part of an efficient, transparent government that is always putting the community’s best interest first. He applauded the previous council’s appointment of Shawn Lacey, former chief of police, as town manager.
