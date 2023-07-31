WESTERLY — The aquatic connectivity project at the Potter Hill Dam is entering a new phase of study and planning after the Town Council approved a key contract for the work last week.
The firm Fuss & O’Neill, which has done prior work on the project, has offered a $143,950 contract for professional services related to the Pawcatuck River Aquatic Connectivity portion of the dam project.
In 2020, Westerly received a $100,000 grant, the first phase of a multi-year funding award from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration Restoration Center, matched by the town, The Nature Conservancy and other potential sources to study fish passage improvements and flood mitigation, including full or partial dam removal.
“This will bring the modeling study to plans as to what some of the options are, and also complete the actual well study to see the impacts,” Town Manager Shawn Lacey said. “I think these are the necessary steps we need to take to get to the next step, which will be brought back to the council for a decision regarding the mill.”
Paying for the work proposed by Fuss & O’Neill will largely be done through grant funds and matches, Lacey said.
NOAA has awarded the town the necessary grant money, $71,975 to perform the work, and the town has sufficient non-federal funds in a restricted account to meet that match requirement.
Also, The Nature Conservancy has a potential $54,008 grant match, which would be used to offset the town match contribution, Lacey said.
Town’s actual cost after reimbursement from the conservancy would amount to $17,966, Lacey said.
In 2019, the council approved petitioning the property into receivership as a means to finally get the former mill buildings taken down. Town officials had been trying since at least 1980 to address the dilapidated structures.
Executing the contract now with the current mix of funding sources is feasible because the town has since taken ownership of the mill, Lacey noted.
The new agreement also would provide for project status updates, workshops and public outreach, Lacey said, after the town received criticism for insufficient outreach during the COVID restrictions on meetings.
Other aspects of the work include modeling of low-flow conditions due to drought, geographic wetlands and well impact analysis and revised alternative lists of the town’s options at the site.
Vice-president Kevin Lowther II said the studies seem to have put the town into a “narrow box” of solutions. He wants to explore more options.
“We don’t have an option on the table that would allow us to keep the dam for some period of time,” Lowther said, as a possible “interim step” before installing a riffle pool system.
“We have several riffle pool options on the table, but I don’t think that is the full slate of potential solutions that we have,” he said.
PARE Engineering performed an assessment of the dam in August 2022 that included cost analysis of leaving it intact and repairing it, Lacey said.
“You can leave the dam there,” he said. “I think the key for us as a town is do we want to come up with the four, five, $6 million to repair this.”
No matter what options are presented the ultimate decision is the council’s he said.
The dam dates to the 1780s in various forms, and presents a public safety hazard, according to town officials. Though not in an unsafe condition, its status could change if allowed to deteriorate, according to the 2022 report.
Probable cost of repairs ranges from $2.7 million to $8.8 million, according to the report.
Engineers and scientists have assessed the dam, analyzed sediment samples and investigated potential changes to properties along the river, bridges, wetlands and other environmental features and infrastructure.
The main mill building was built in 1843 and the facility closed in 1958. In 1977 it was the site of a massive fire that destroyed most of the buildings. Many of the granite walls remain intact, however, the floors and ceilings have completely collapsed.
The land the mill buildings occupy is being considered as a site for recreational, educational and historic activities to improve and increase public use.
The council previously designated $400,000 in federal American Rescue Plan Act funds for demolition of the mill buildings.
