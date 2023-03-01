WESTERLY — The town has received two change orders from contractor J.H. Lynch and Sons for a townwide sidewalk improvements project.
One modification would install sidewalks along the upper part of Wells Street to East Avenue, where there is no sidewalk. The work would cost $137,783. The other change would be to spend $121,057 on sidewalk for a portion of Plimpton Road in Watch Hill.
Funding, totaling $258,840, comes from a $9 million road improvement bond voters approved in 2021.
— Ryan Blessing
