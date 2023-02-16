WESTERLY — The Town Council on Monday approved an ordinance amendment to tax exemptions for elderly residents.
The exemption, as stated in the town ordinance, is designed to relieve the tax burden on those facing extreme financial hardship.
Social Security cost-of-living adjustments take place yearly. But according to Tax Assessor David Thompson, the 8.7% Social Security increase this year as a result of inflation could bump some seniors out of the program unless changes are made.
Senior tax exemptions on the assessment of real property are based on income, and recipients can fall into one of six income categories eligible to receive the benefit.
The changes will increase the allowable combined gross income ranges by about 8% for each level, almost matching the Social Security hike.
Another change factors net rental income plus depreciation expense into the exemption.
Eligible taxpayers age 65 and older must live in town for five years before filing an application for the exemption.
— Ryan Blessing
