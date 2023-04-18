WESTERLY — Coastal access advocates say the question of Fort Road’s status as a public right of way to Napatree Point was settled more than 14 years ago.
In 2008, the Westerly Town Council passed a resolution declaring the road as a public right of way.
“Fort Road is a done deal,” resident Ben Weber said. “I don’t understand why that resolution and designation as a right of way is not being respected and accepted.”
The council on Monday voted 4-2 to commission a survey of the road that draws on the maps incorporated when the 2008 resolution passed.
“We’re going to protect it,” Councilor Joy Cordio said. “We’re going to make sure that my grandchildren know where that right of way is.”
Council President Edward Morrone and councilor Philip Overton voted against the measure, after both initially said they would vote for it.
Morrone felt that a provision to base the survey on the 2008 data would “restrict” the surveyor’s work.
Overton said a survey would not change the fact that the right of way exists.
“It’s clear in my mind that Fort Road is a right of way,” Overton said. “It’s in the 2008 resolution. The legal challenge should have taken place in 2008 when it passed.”
Overton said he’s comfortable with the 2008 maps used.
“If people had a problem with the 2008 maps,” he said. “They should have filed a legal challenge at that point.”
Overton said the town might even wish to “go down the eminent domain route” to ensure the public keeps access. But he had reservations and, like Morrone, preferred a complete “Class 1 survey.” He said the town could open itself to a legal challenge by “pigeon-holing” the survey.
Weber and several others said the survey should take into account the work done for the 2008 resolution and the maps used by the council at the time to make the designation.
“It’s laid out right there for you,” Weber said during public comments Monday.
The council adopted a resolution in October 2008 declaring Fort Road a public 20-foot-wide right-of-way to Napatree Point in perpetuity. That language does include a portion of the road that traverses a plat owned by the Watch Hill Fire District.
It also notes that officials of the fire district, which owns the majority of the land on Napatree Point and land where Fort Road intersects with Bay Street, have consistently said that the public has an unrestricted right to access Napatree Point via Fort Road.
Several public speakers asked Morrone to recuse himself from any Fort Road activity, based on revelations that he did work for the Watch Hill Fire District.
Documents from the Watch Hill Fire District show Morrone received six payments totaling $30,000 and checks dated between June 2019 and December 2021 for “general legal and professional services.” It was a time when Morrone was not on the Town Council, and he has described the work as monitoring state and local issues and reporting on those matters.
“You’ve served in public office admirably for many years,” resident James Tarbox said. “You of all people know optics are absolutely critical, especially in dealing with issues like this.”
So far, Morrone has not indicated he would recuse, but has invited anyone with concerns to file a complaint with the state Ethics Commission and offered to seek an advisory opinion himself the next day.
At Morrone’s request, Town Solicitor William Conley affirmed that he is able to speak about and vote on Fort Road.
“It’s not a decision for you based on perception, it’s a decision based on facts,” Conley said. Conley also said Morrone’s situation differs from a 2020 State Ethics Commission ruling involving Westerly Planning Board member Richard Constantine, a property owner in and member of the Weekapaug Fire District. Then, the commission found Constantine to be conflicted financially and ruled against him having any say in matters regarding the Spring Avenue right of way.
That rationale does not apply here, Conley said.
Morrone said his votes to send the Everett Avenue, Spring Avenue Extension and Sand Trail right of ways to the state Coastal Resources Management Council for consideration should show where he stands.
“I believe in full access, in unimpeded full access,” he said.
The council would be able to enlist longtime surveyor Al DiOrio to do the survey. DiOrio has performed previous rights-of-way work in Misquamicut and elsewhere, Westerly Conservation Commission Chairman Joseph MacAndrew said.
“He knows more about surveying rights of way than anyone else in the area,” he said.
MacAndrew also asked Morrone to step out of the issue, “because there was a financial component to it.”
Speakers on Monday also called for the town to forward the Fort Road case to the CRMC for a possible right of way designation.
The Westerly issue has attracted attention from other parts of the state, especially where shoreline public access issues are front and center.
“Lots of people in the state are concerned about shoreline access and how it is disappearing,” South Kingstown resident Conrad Ferla said.
He said he walked Napatree Point and is worried about a piece of Fort Road he called a “no-man’s land,” which the Watch Hill Fire District could use to either charge for or block access to Napatree Point.
He asked the council to make sure Napatree Point is open to all “forever, without any future complications,” and that Morrone recuse himself.
Later, Morrone asked Ferla to leave when the latter started speaking out from the audience during council deliberation about the survey vote. Ferla left the council chambers.
