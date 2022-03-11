WESTERLY — If you are interested in buying a 29,711-square-foot former elementary school on 3.8 acres in Bradford, the Town Council wants to hear from you.
The council on Monday voted unanimously to authorize Town Manager Shawn Lacey to "pursue marketing the property" and report back to the council. The council's vote in public session followed an executive session dedicated to discussing the potential sale of the school property.
The building stopped being used as a school following the conclusion of the 2016-17 academic year after voters a year prior rejected a school redesign project that would have updated all of the town's elementary schools. The closure was also tied to an ongoing pattern of declining student enrollment in the town's public schools.
On Friday, Town Attorney William Conley Jr. said he expected Lacey to request an advisory opinion from the Planning Board on the potential sale of the property, as required by a town ordinance. The ordinance states that, "Any proposal for the construction of a public improvement, for the acquisition of land for public use, or sale of capital assets shall be first submitted to the Planning Board for its recommendation."
The recommendations are considered to be advisory and non-binding and the council is authorized to move forward with proposed sales or purchases if the Planning Board fails to render an opinion after 30 days from the date of the council's request.
The Planning Board was scheduled to discuss the Bradford School property during its meeting in January, but officials said the agenda item was "withdrawn." On Friday, Town Council President Sharon Ahern said she believes the item was not acted on by the Planning Board in January because Conley told the Planning Board's lawyer that rendering an opinion at that time would have been premature, as the council planned to continue discussing the property in executive session.
Also in January, the council was presented with information on potential rezones of the neighborhood where the school is located as a means to make the property more attractive to developers interested in using the land for housing.
The council's decision on Monday did not go over well with Bradford resident William Aiello, a former member of the Town Council. He noted that the school property, which has been used as offices for the town's Recreation Department and limited recreation programs in recent months, is listed as a recreation asset in the municipal Comprehensive Plan, which guides development in the town. The plan, he also noted, calls for expansion of recreation opportunities in the town.
Aiello has consistently asked town and school officials to revisit the decision to take the school offline. As recently as Wednesday he asked the School Committee's Building Subcommittee and consultants who are developing a new school redesign project to visit the Bradford School property.
If nothing else, Aiello said on Friday, the Town Council should conduct a community discussion on the building and property. The school, historically, has served an important unifying role for the village, he said.
"The school has always been an anchor for this community. There is no other public facility in this area," Aiello said.
The building could house other town offices, be used for expanded recreation programing, or could be the sight of a pre-school, Aiello said. He noted that a community discussion is anticipated on the future of another former school, the Tower Street Elementary School, which is being leased to the Royce Family Fund Inc.
"Let's have a community discussion on the Bradford School just like the Royce Fund is doing for Tower Street and see what the community wants," Aiello said.
A similar discussion should be conducted if the State Street Elementary School is closed, Aiello said. Some of the redesign options being discussed by the School Building Subcommittee call for closing the school on State Street.
