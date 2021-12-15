WESTERLY — The municipal skateboard park off White Rock Road will be expanded by about 12,000 square feet and new lights installed following a recent decision of the Town Council.
The council voted 7-0 Monday to authorize spending up to $344,000 from the town's allotment of federal American Rescue Plan funds at the popular facility.
"This is a great opportunity for recreation and for all the kids and families in this town," said Ed Haik, chairman of the Recreation Board.
Haik, who lives near the park, said the facility draws skateboarders at all times of the year, regardless of the season. It is one of the few recreation facilities that has remained open, uninterrupted, during the COVID-19 pandemic, he said.
"I can hear kids using it every day," Haik said. "It's fantastic."
The lights will help with security, and by expanding the facility it will become more visible. The park, which is accessed through the Gingerella Sports Complex, is currently tucked away behind a large rock and not visible from the roadway.
Volunteers perform upkeep around the skateboard park and paint over graffiti when necessary, Haik said.
Councilor Philip Overton, a longtime, consistent advocate for the park, praised his fellow council members for approving the expenditure.
"Thank you for your vote on the skate park. This is a big vote for the youth of this community. They've been working on a shoestring for many years," Overton said.
Council President Sharon Ahern said she visited the park recently.
"I can see it really is impressive, but I can see it could use repairs," Ahern said.
The council also voted to approve spending up to $750,000 in American Rescue Plan funds to replace the heating and air conditioning system at Town Hall and up to $400,000 to replace windows in the building.
Interim Town Manager Shawn Lacey said the failing HVAC system was last upgraded in the 1970s.
"Every year it is a challenge to get it up and running," Lacey said.
Some of the building's more than 100 windows do not work properly and present a potential safety hazard, Lacey said. The majority of the existing windows were installed during the original construction of Town Hall in 1911, officials said. The new windows will be selected to match the building's historic character, he said.
The council also unanimously approved spending up to $25,000 in American Rescue Plan Funds for the purchase and installation of a commercial-grade washing machine, dryer and dishwasher for the municipal animal shelter. The equipment, which is used in the shelter's daily operations, will replace aging and failing items at the shelter, Lacey said. The funds will also be used to install gutters on the shelter building.
The council had previously approved about $1.26 million worth of projects to be paid for with American Rescue Plan funds. The federal program provides $65.1 billion in direct relief to municipalities throughout the country. The town is scheduled to receive a total of $6.6 million from the federal program over two years.
In other business, the council voted 7-0 to approve the School Committee's request to transfer $423,256 in previously approved capital project funds. The funds will now be used to pay for a new lighting system at Westerly High School's Augeri Field. The lights have been inoperable for several months, forcing officials to rent a portable lighting system.
