WESTERLY — The Town Council appears to have put the finishing touches on a proposed ordinance intended to regulate the short-term rental industry.
During a meeting on Monday, the council reviewed the latest draft of the ordinance with Town Attorney Dylan Conley. The ordinance will be the subject of a public hearing during the council's Oct. 18 meeting and the council is expected to vote on whether to adopt or reject the ordinance at that time.
Only property owners who occupy the premises they are renting or those who rent their property through the services of a professional property management company would be allowed to offer short-term rentals. Property owners would be required to register through the municipal website and to pay an annual fee of $100.
Rather than set up a series of rules and regulations for short-term rentals, Conley said the proposed ordinance would rely on the enforcement of existing ordinances such as one that imposes a noise limit in the town. The town manager or a designated town official would have the authority to place conditions on specific properties where problems arise.
"The town manager or delegate, upon presentation of evidence of a violation, can impose conditions immediately or revoke the registration rendering the property ineligible to rent out," Conley said.
The ordinance is intended to provide a means for quick adjudication by subjecting property owners to citations that would fall under the aegis of the Municipal Court rather than using the zoning regulation and land use process that Conley said can take months to resolve.
Conley predicted a "few bumps in the road" until property owners became acquainted with the ordinance.
"By mid-summer I think we will reach a stable culture of how short-term rentals should occur in the town," Conley said.
Councilor Karen Cioffi asked whether a maximum occupancy would be established under the ordinance. Conley explained that occupancy standards set out in the state fire code would be used and noted the town manager would have authority to impose conditions on properties when problems occur.
"This allows us to respond to unique circumstances of each property," Conley said.
Councilor Christopher Duhamel called for a change to a section of the ordinance that would have required property managers to respond within one hour to properties where problems are reported.
"I think that is unreasonable and the effect will be the opposite — I think you will get fewer management companies wiling to participate," Duhamel said.
Police Chief Shawn Lacey said police need a name and contact phone number for rental properties. "We just need to know who to get a hold of — they don't have to necessarily go in person, but we have to be able to reach them," Lacey said.
Other members of the council, including Suzanne Giorno, agreed.
"The reason for getting a hold of the property owner or person deemed in control is to inform them if problems don't stop you're going to lose your right to rent out," Giorno said.
The council voted 6-0 to send the ordinance to a public hearing. Councilor Caswell Cooke Jr. did not attend the meeting.
The council started looking at the short-term rental industry after former Town Manager J. Mark Rooney said he had received a growing number of complaints about noise, nuisances, and other problems during his three-year tenure.
