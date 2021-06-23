WESTERLY — With the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks nearing, town officials have started discussing ways to commemorate the dark and painful day in the nation's history.
Under consideration is a parade on Sept. 11, 2021, or an observation during the Chorus of Westerly Summer Pops concert, which is scheduled for the same day in Wilcox Park. Town Council President Sharon Ahern, during the council's June 14 meeting, said she had asked Town Manager J. Mark Rooney and Chief of Police Shawn Lacey to assist with organizing an observance.
Officials stressed that plans for a local event are in an early conceptual phase and asked those with ideas to contact Lacey. The police chief said he had discussed a parade starting from Westerly High School, heading down the Granite Street hill and passing in front of a viewing stand at Town Hall before heading up High Street and ending in front of the Ocean Community YMCA building.
The parade would start, Lacey said, at 10 a.m. which he said is roughly in between the time the twin towers of the World Trade Center fell in New York City after being struck by hijacked airliners. All of the town's fire departments have agreed to participate and Lacey said he planed to invite veterans groups.
Councilor Caswell Cooke Jr. floated the idea of conducting a 9/11 observance in conjunction with the Summer Pops concert rather than a parade, noting the concert typically draws a large audience to Wilcox Park. Rooney said officials would explore the idea.
Councilor Christopher Duhamel said he was glad officials are planning an observance.
"Thank you for thinking of this and having Westerly lead on this issue," Duhamel said to Ahern.
Ahern noted that Duhamel's family lost a loved one in the tragedy. His wife Agatha's brother died in the attack on the trade center.
"I know you lost someone very important to you on that day and the whole country lost something on that day," Ahern said.
Members of the town's state legislative delegation, Ahern said, have committed to participating and Gov. Dan McKee has indicated interest as well.
Councilor Suzanne Giorno asked Ahern to touch base with members of the School Committee to determine if they wished to participate.
The Summer Pops concert, which normally occurs in June, was moved to September because of COVID-19 restrictions.
