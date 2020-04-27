WESTERLY — While members of the Town Council acknowledge the importance of individuals completing the U.S. Census form, a majority of members refuse to take a stand as a political body on the federally mandated count.
On April 20, the council voted against considering a resolution that would have memorialized support of the census. The U.S. Census Bureau is constitutionally mandated to count the United States population once every 10 years to determine the apportionment of congressional seats and the distribution of federal funds.
Councilor Sharon Ahern said a council resolution on the census was unnecessary.
"It's already a federal law ... everybody has to respond to the census. I know I've gotten more notifications about the census. I filled out the census. If you don't fill out the census someone is going to come knocking on your door," Ahern said.
The proposed resolution was taken from a template available on the state Department of Administration Division of Statewide Planning website. The resolution states that an incomplete count in Rhode Island would likely lead to a loss of a congressional seat in the U.S. House of Representatives, leaving the state with only one congressional delegate for the first time since 1789.
It goes on to say the state receives $3.8 billion each year from the federal government, which comprises about a third of the annual state budget. The funds are used for education, healthcare, transportation, public safety, small businesses, housing, clean water, waste disposal and other community programs.
Some councilors asked where the idea for a council supported resolution came from. Town Council President Christopher Duhamel said he put the proposed resolution on the agenda, and that it came "from the top."
Approving the resolution would increase awareness of the census and send a message to residents, Duhamel said. "I think the people listen to what the council has vetted out," Duhamel said.
Councilor Caswell Cooke Jr. said the resolution was likely "politically motivated."
"I get very worried about these kind of resolutions because they're stupid and they make no sense. So if the census comes to your house if your smart enough you'll fill it out and send it back in, if you're not this resolution is not going to make you go, 'oh gee let's do the census,'" Cooke said.
The resolution notes that this year's census is the first that will be completed primarily online, which it says could present barriers to people who do not have internet access. A controversial citizenship question that was considered for the census questionnaire is not included.
Councilor Suzanne Giorno said the census is adequately promoted in newspapers, on television and on the internet. "I enjoy the first amendment but I don't think we need a resolution to encourage it further," Giorno said.
Councilor Brian McCuin advocated approving the resolution and said the council wasted time discussing. it.
Census data is used for a variety of purposes including to help identify counties with large at-risk populations such as the elderly. The Census Bureau’s ongoing surveys of businesses will also assist in measuring the economic impact of COVID-19 and other emergencies and help in the country’s eventual recovery.
The 2020 Census will mark the 24th time that the country has counted its population since 1790.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.