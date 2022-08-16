WESTERLY — The Town Council is exploring ways to address a growing problem with residents parking all day long in restricted slots downtown that would normally be reserved for business patrons, and Town Manager Shawn Lacey believes an adjustment to fines may be the solution.
If public response to the proposal during the council’s meeting at Westerly Town Hall on Monday is any indication, they may not have the support of the business owners and patrons that the measure is intended to protect.
Members of the council will hold a public hearing on Sept. 12 on a proposed update to Article VII, Chapter 238 of the Westerly ordinances that would increase the parking fines downtown from $15 to $50; increase the late fee on payments from $25 to $50; and would add the new lot at 14 Canal Street to town records as a public lot. It would mark the first time the fees have been updated in 32 years.
“This issue isn’t so much about patrons going into businesses and taking too long, but about residents parking in front of businesses all day. That was what prompted this,” Lacey said.
He told council members that while the increases to parking fines and late fees assessed may seem large, there hasn’t been an increase in the fees since 1990. In recent years, he said some residents have incurred repeated violations and have shown a willingness to pay the parking fee rather than adhere to town regulations.
The changes, included in a revised document provided to councilors last week, will be formally presented as part of the Sept. 12 meeting.
The proposed increase represents a more than 300% rate hike, however, and has been met by concerns from some who believe the effort could have a more wide-ranging impact on businesses instead.
Former councilman Jean Gagnier, who works with WBLQ, and Bruce Prescott, owner of Zoë & Co. Professional Bra Fitters, each spoke against the measure and urged consideration of other solutions, including council suggestions of a smaller increase in the fines and putting emphasis and signage to direct patrons to the new Canal Street lot.
“Before you go raising the fine, you really should consider spending $600 on signs that would point people to municipal parking and see if that helps,” Gagnier said.
For businesses downtown, especially in a community that has seen growing economic success from tourism over the past two decades, the concern becomes how to address the issue without discouraging the spending of money in the community.
Gagnier said that in the past couple years, the downtown area has brought immense revenue return to the town, with meal and beverage taxes leading the way, and such large increases in parking fines could discourage visitors who regularly spend money from coming back.
Furthermore, the rejuvenation downtown, including the reopening of the United Theatre, has only further attracted crowds that may intend to stay only a few hours but find themselves beyond the 3-hour limit. If they are spending money at local establishments, Gagnier and Prescott each said it doesn’t benefit the town to hit them with a fee that would prevent similar future outings.
“We don’t want to have empty parking all over the place either,” Prescott said. “A large part of the appeal downtown is there are people there. We can’t have a busy downtown and have ample on-street parking at the same time. It just doesn’t work that way.”
The concept of adding signs was one that council members also discussed, especially as several showed their own inhibitions about raising the fees so extensively. An initial motion by Council Vice President Suzanne Giorno that would have advertised the fee changes as being from $15 to $50 for the upcoming public hearing was modified to include language allowing them to increase the fee “up to $50,” a measure that would fulfill legal requirements and potentially provide more flexibility for councilors to adjust the fees without such a large increase.
Giorno, Councilman Phil Overton and Councilwoman Karen Cioffi all expressed interest in exploring an option that could potentially reduce fees for business patrons who can prove they were providing an economic boost by showing a timely receipt from a local establishment.
The exception would need to be done as part of an established process that has not yet been determined, all three said, but could potentially help the ordinance to target non-compliant residents rather than business patrons and out-of-town visitors unfamiliar with the area.
Cioffi noted that it would still be important to assess fees on those ignoring parking regulations and restrictions, even if they are from out of town, in order to prevent the problem from simply shifting from the residents back to patrons.
“We do need more people downtown, not less, but we don’t want to ignore those at businesses who aren’t following the rules and give them a free pass,” she said. “We all need to abide by the rules and regulations.”
