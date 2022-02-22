WESTERLY — Officials are considering the use of revenue bonds rather than general obligation bonds to finance the cost of upcoming state-mandated upgrades to the town's sewer treatment plant.
Revenue bonds are commonly used to finance municipal utility projects in other parts of the state, but they have not previously been used here, officials said. Unlike general obligation bonds, the issuance of revenue bonds does not require the approval of voters at a referendum.
Finance Director Dyann Baker and Ellen Corneau, the lawyer who serves as the town's bond counsel, discussed the possibility of using revenue bonds with the Town Council during its Feb. 14 meeting. The project, which was most recently estimated to cost $15 million, is required by the state Department of Environmental Management as a condition for the town to receive a new permit to operate the plant. The upgrades are needed to improve the quality of water that discharges from the Margin Street plant into the Pawcatuck River.
The revenue bonds would be issued through the Rhode Island Infrastructure Bank, a state institution that provides financing for municipalities and other entities, and also manages the state Clean Water State Revolving Fund. The financing would be paid back through the town's Sewer Department budget. The Sewer Department operates on revenue generated from household and commercial user assessments and fees.
Baker plans to meet with representatives of the infrastructure bank to discuss the town's interest in financing the project through revenue bonds. As part of the application process, the Sewer Department would be required to undergo an assessment and receive a financial rating to determine its ability to pay for the bond over time.
"The rating is based on the strength of the system and user fees," Corneau said.
A trust indenture would be developed, setting out security provisions and other requirements. The indenture, a legal document, could be used for future borrowing beyond the upcoming sewer plant project.
The lesser of 10% of the bonds or the Sewer Department's maximum annual debt service would have to be held in reserve until the bond was paid. The reserve could be funded from bond proceeds. Additionally, the Sewer Department would be required to maintain sufficient user rates to cover its debt service.
Baker said town officials should expect higher debt issuance costs compared to a general obligation bond. The costs include fees charged by bond counsel, the town's financial advisor, and the entity that will provide the financial rating of the Sewer Department. A certified public accountant would be retained to certify the Sewer Department's status during the life of the loan, and the trustee would also charge for its services.
Council President Sharon Ahern and interim Town Manager Shawn Lacey asked Baker to study revenue bonds as a means to fund the sewer project.
"The reason we asked to look into it is because we are going to have to do the upgrade ... if we tried a general obligation bond and the public said no we would still have to do the upgrade," Ahern said.
Councilor Christopher Duhamel said he supported having Baker and Corneau seek additional information but said he preferred to have the council decide in the future whether to use revenue bonds or seek voter approval of a general obligation bond.
"I don't mind going forward, but I think the council should weigh both options to see which is better for the taxpayers," Duhamel said.
Duhamel said he believed voters would understand the upgrades are necessary to improve water quality, which he said would benefit all residents.
"I think there would be support for the sewer treatment plant from an environmental and water quality point of view. This is an obligation the state is putting on the town. It benefits the entire town by upgrading water quality. I'd rather have it be as cheap as possible rather than create a bunch of fees for oversight that might not be needed," Duhamel said.
Councilor Philip Overton said he was surprised the town had never used revenue bonds previously, calling their use "common practice" in other places.
"These projects are supposed to go to revenue bonds. It's like building a bridge — you build a bridge through revenue bonds because you don't want the entire community to bear the liability," Overton said.
