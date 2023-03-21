WESTERLY —The Town Council on Monday passed a resolution authorizing up to $500,000 to replace the grass at Augeri Field and the Westerly High School quad with artificial turf.
The unanimous vote is a key approval for the years-long project. The School Committee previously approved spending $500,000 for the work on the projected $2.4 million undertaking.
In addition to another $500,000 from the council, the Westerly Recreation Board is undertaking aggressive fundraising of $400,000 to $600,000 or more to help fund the work.
The other $900,000 would be either leased over time or financed, Recreation Board Chairman Ed Haik said.
Still, some council members were hesitant about handing over such a large amount of town funds without a guarantee that the fundraising would be successful.
A move by council member Dylan LaPietra to direct the town funds only to Augeri Field and not the quad part of the project failed to become an amendment.
“My largest concern is, how did we get from $1 million to $2.4 million on this project?” he said. “After the fundraising, I don’t know that we’re going to be able to make up the difference to the $2.4 million.”
Council member Bill Aiello supported that as a compromise for the neighborhood, but another amendment he proposed would have held the $500,000 with the town until all other funding sources are fully obligated. That amendment also failed.
“The School Committee will be paying for it, that’s all we need to know,” Councilor Joy Cordio said. “They will be fundraising and they will come up with the rest of the money. They won’t be coming back to the town.”
The council will have to ultimately approve the funds transfer through an ordinance. With budget talks coming up next month, the council will also seek where the money will come from within the town coffers.
Project supporters say installation of turf would help to address drainage issues, increase field usability, improve availability, increase town programming and reduce overall field maintenance costs in the community.
Even at $2.4 million, the plan is scaled back considerably when compared to the 2018 proposal of just under $6 million. With the current proposal, the turf maintenance would require about an hour or two of manpower every four to six weeks, compared to three to five hours per day with grass fields. That would reduce costs significantly, with just $10,000 to $15,000 needed annually.
Currently, the town spends more than $100,000 annually on paint, water, fertilizer, sod, labor and sod replacement at the two locations, Haik said.
Based on testing of Stonington’s field, Westerly would get about 15 years of use out of an artificial turf surface before it needed to be replaced, according to Haik. The sod field is replaced every four years. Over the cost of 25 years, the Recreation Board projects sod replacement costs at $1.3 million, versus $1.2 million for turf.
While putting in turf would require an initial $2.4 million investment, the costs over 25 years would result in a 12 percent savings over staying with sod, according to figures provided by the board.
Some attendees at Monday’s meeting brought up concerns that the artificial turf could pose health hazards. They pointed to recent instances of cancer found in professional athletes — a supposed link between toxic substances in artificial turf and the cancer deaths of six Philadelphia Phillies ball players.
Others countered that the type of turf field in those instances hasn’t been made for many years if not decades, and that material and standards are safer and more rigorous. Some speakers listed dozens of schools in the region that use such artificial turf fields.
The council appeared satisfied with these statements and other data supplied by the board as to the safety of the materials in the current fields.
