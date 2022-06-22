WESTERLY — The Town Council voted 4-2 on Tuesday to authorize the sale of the Bradford School property to Trendsetter Properties LLC, a Watch Hill-based development firm, for $750,000.
The company plans to develop the 7-acre property with apartments or condominiums, according to Jeffrey Pucci, a company principal. The council's vote to sell the property is contingent on town officials first resolving a potential obstacle to specific uses of the property.
According to town officials, the town accepted $50,000 from the federal Land and Water Conservation Fund several years ago to develop outdoor recreation facilities on a portion of the school property. The question to be resolved is whether a condition of the grant of using the property for recreation runs in perpetuity regardless of whether the property is sold or whether a new owner can develop the property for other uses.
Town Council President Sharon Ahern, during an interview on Wednesday, said she was confident the town would be able to follow through on the sale to Trendsetter Properties LLC. The town's land records do not include documents outlining a requirement for the recreation use.
"If it is not recorded in the land records it is very difficult to prove the use runs with the land," Ahern said.
Pucci, during an interview with The Sun, said it was premature to discuss details of what is company will do with the property.
"Most likely it will be residential housing in the form of apartments or condominiums," Pucci said.
Trendsetter Properties LLC is also working on plans to develop the former St. Pius X School into housing and a related company is developing the Brown Building on High Street with 13 apartments on the second floor and a new street-level restaurant and retail space. Pucci and a business partner also developed apartments above Mel's Downtown Creamery, at 37 West Broad St., Pawcatuck.
Pucci said he is aware that some residents of Bradford have pushed for the town to retain ownership of the Bradford School property, but he said the school building is in a state of disrepair due to a failing roof.
"It would only be the Westerly taxpayers who would have to pay to make those repairs or pay for it to just sit there. I hope the idea of a developer coming in will make people happy," Pucci said.
Ahern said developing the Bradford property for residential use will inject new energy into the community.
"To my mind some form of housing, preferably for seniors or affordable housing, is an excellent use of the property. I think it is definitely needed and would bring life to that area," Ahern said.
Town Councilor Brian McCuin said selling the property is the correct choice.
"Now it's a revenue-generating asset. Before it was costing the town money, so it was time to get rid of it," McCuin said.
Trendsetter Properties LLC, McCuin said, is a trustworthy buyer.
"I think they're legit. They've done this kind of project before — redeveloping an area and bringing it back into a usable condition," McCuin said.
Ahern, McCuin, and Councilors Caswell Cooke Jr. and Karen Cioffi voted in favor of the sale. Councilors Philip Overton and Suzanne Giorno voted against the sale. Councilor Christopher Duhamel recused from the vote. The council initially voted in a private executive session and then announced its vote after briefly resuming the public portion of its meeting.
Councilor Philip Overton, who voted against the sale, said he was not dead-set against selling the property to Trendsetter Properties LLC but was hoping the council could find a potential buyer with different plans.
"I wanted to hold out for a medical center of some sort," Overton said.
More specifically, Overton said, he would have preferred selling the property to a developer for doctors' offices or other medical services.
William Aiello, a Bradford resident and former member of the Town Council, said he was caught off-guard by the council's actions. For years Aiello has advocated tirelessly for for the property to be returned to use as a school or as a potential community center.
"I was totally blindsided by the town council's actions at their meeting Tuesday night, especially after speaking during citizens comments and explaining the progress of our Bradford Community Group," Aiello said.
The community group has been brainstorming ways to improve the village and looking for ideas on how to use the Bradford School property.
"Councilors Giorno and Overton are undoubtedly the only two sensible councilors regarding this matter. They actually demonstrated care and concern about the neighborhood and want the community to play a major role in deciding what and how the property is used," Aiello said in comments to The Sun.
The Bradford School was taken offline as a school following the conclusion of the 2016-17 school year. It eventually was used as office and program space for the Recreation Department and other organizations, including youth sports and cheerleading. In March, the council voted to ask Town Manager Shawn Lacey to begin marketing the property for sale. Members of the Planning Board recommended the council not sell the building and said it was needed by the town.
The property has an assessed value of $3.6 million. Lacey recently said that the $750,000 asking price reflected market value and that the $3.6 million figure was the potential cost the town would face if the school building had to be replaced for use as a school.
