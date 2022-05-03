WESTERLY — Borrowing for a proposed school redesign project will remain capped at $50 million following a vote by the Town Council this week.
The council voted unanimously Monday to approve a resolution that asks the state General Assembly to approve the town's right to ask voters to approve borrowing up to $50 million for the project. The question will appear on the ballot for the general election in November.
The council first established the borrowing limit in March of 2021 as inflation in the country was starting to ramp up, but before it reached its current rate of 8.5%. A few members of the council acknowledged the impact of inflation and one asked whether the council should consider changing the cap to a greater amount.
"My question was do we want to make an allowance for inflation ... we are in a different time than when we gave them that number," said Councilor Caswell Cooke Jr., who went on to suggest $52 million as a potential new cap.
Cooke's wife, Christine, who is a member of the School Committee, recently asked the committee to consider asking the council to expand the borrowing limit.
Councilor Brian McCuin pushed for preserving the cap at $50 million, saying the council originally arrived at the figure because members believed a plan put forward to voters in 2019 failed because of the cost. That project asked voters to approve borrowing up to $71.4 million, but was believed by education officials to qualify for 50% reimbursement by the state.
"We thought this is what the town can afford, that is what they can build with, and that is what we can get passed which is the most important," McCuin said.
A $38.5 million plan was voted down in 2016.
Councilor Christopher Duhamel, who is also a member of the School Building Subcommittee, said the subcommittee has been developing and reviewing plans for several months with the $50 million cap in mind.
"I feel $50 million is something we should pursue, and we will get a project that will help the elementary schools," Duhamel said.
Duhamel also said that he had heard from former members of the finance board and Town Council who are supportive of a $50 million cap.
Council President Sharon Ahern noted that members of the School Committee have repeatedly said unanimous approval of a school building project by both the School Committee and the Town Council would help secure approval of a project by voters.
"The School Committee asked us for unanimity. They have unanimity ... we have a solid seven who have supported this number," Ahern said.
Councilor Philip Overton called inflation a problem and thanked the School Committee and the Building Subcommittee for working within the parameters of the $50 million cap.
"Fifty million today is not what it was worth two years ago, but we need something that is going to pass, and I think if we start to play with that figure we are going to fail a third time," Overton said.
The School Committee is expected to select a specific building plan no later than during its May 18 meeting.
