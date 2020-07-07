WESTERLY — The municipal debris management plan will soon be submitted to state and federal officials for final approval, which is expected to keep the town in position for more funding during the next eligible disaster.
The Town Council signed off last week after learning the town's engineering and public works department had conducted an annual review of the plan, which was first developed in 2018, and found it remains valid. The plan will now be submitted to the state Emergency Management Agency and the Federal Emergency Management Agency.
Following Superstorm Sandy in 2012, the U.S. Congress passed a law that authorized FEMA to provide an incentive to municipalities and other governmental bodies with accepted plans in place, and in 2017 FEMA published guidelines for an alternative debris removal procedures pilot program.
The town's plan, which was prepared by VHB, an engineering firm with offices in Providence, is part of the larger Washington County Debris Plan. The town hired VHB to develop the plan, which was put together with assistance from Charlestown, Exeter, Hopkinton, Narragansett, North Kingstown, Richmond, and South Kingstown.
The plan sets out an approach for debris management needs that may result from any type of disaster (natural or man-made) that might otherwise overwhelm existing solid waste, recycling, and composting programs. The procedures are intended to facilitate a rapid recovery and support the goal of restoring essential public services following a disaster, according to the plan.
The strategy in the plan is divided into two phases. The first phase is preparation and initial response to clear debris that hinders immediate emergency responses and poses a threat to safety and public health. The second phase is a longterm response for aspects that present less of a threat to health and safety. Debris removal that helps facilitate economic recovery after a disaster also qualifies for reimbursement, according to the plan.
The plan identifies locations in each town that could be used as temporary debris storage sites. In Westerly the sites are: the parking lots at Cimalore and Craig fields, the youth football field parking lot on Old Hopkinton Road and the parking lot at Misquamicut State Beach.
FEMA, under the pilot program, will reimburse between 75-85% of the cost of identified debris removal costs following an emergency declaration, including base and overtime pay of employees. The Public Works Department of each town is identified in the plan as the lead agency for providing or acquiring waste disposal services
The plan focuses on removal of debris that hinders access to or the operations of critical services such as schools, emergency services such as police, fire and ambulance, hospitals, nursing homes, and public water providers. Homeless shelters, senior centers and performing arts centers are also identified.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.