WESTERLY — Town officials are seeking public input as the community prepares to move forward with plans to upgrade the Westerly Wastewater Treatment Plant facility on Margin Street.
The Department of Public Works will host an informational meeting in the Council Chambers at Westerly Town Hall, 45 Broad St., on Aug. 25 at 5:30 p.m.
The town is already amidst an ongoing engineering study in-progress to update the Wastewater Facilities Plan for the plant. The informational meeting will include a presentation on the draft, working document for plan development and provide an opportunity for residents to give feedback before a final plan is issued to Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management on or before the Sept. 30 deadline.
The meeting will be held in-person, but Zoom conferencing will also be made available at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/82782533534 using webinar ID “827 8253 3534” or by calling 929-205 6099 or toll-free at 877-853-5257.
— Sun staff
