WESTERLY — Just as their counterparts are throughout the country, town officials are planning an observance to mark the 20th anniversary on Saturday of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks.
"The whole nation lost something that day so I think it's very important we acknowledge the day," said Town Council President Sharon Ahern, who received the support of the full council when she first discussed the idea of a commemorative event in June.
Organizers hope the observance will call to mind the victims of the attacks and their families as well as the selfless work of first responders and health care workers and the efforts of the military.
"The first responders are running in to the danger when everyone else is running away. You can never be too thankful for them," Ahern said.
Police Chief Shawn Lacey noted the number of first responders who died while trying to save lives when the World Trade Center towers collapsed as well as the many who were diagnosed with cancer and other serious illnesses as a result of exposure to toxic materials, dust, and smoke.
"Even knowing all this, if something like that happened today we would still be the ones running into the tragedy as opposed to running from the tragedy," Lacey said.
First responders, health care workers, members of the military who responded during and after the attacks, and the families of victims all should be remembered, Lacey said.
"We should recognize the importance of their efforts and not forget the victims of this event. It affected families all over the country," Lacey said.
The event will start at about 9:50 a.m. with a parade from Westerly High School down Granite Street to Town Hall, where a viewing stand will be set up in front of the building. Participating in the parade will be police officers, including the police honor guard and canine officer, firefighters and fire trucks from the town's multiple fire districts, emergency medical services personnel, and members of veterans organizations.
Father Sunil Chandy, rector of Christ Episcopal Church, will offer a prayer for first responders, and Rev. Ruth Hainsworth, pastor of United Congregational Church of Westerly, will deliver a closing prayer. State Sen. Dennis Algiere is scheduled to make remarks and Town Councilor Christopher Duhamel, whose brother-in-law, John T. McErlean Jr., died in the World Trade Center's north tower, is also scheduled to speak.
The event will have a dignified and solemn atmosphere, Ahern said.
"It's not an anniversary in the common sense because anniversaries are something that are generally uplifting and fun, but in this case it is a significant commemorative year," Ahern said.
Parts of Granite and Broad streets will be closed for a brief time during the event.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.