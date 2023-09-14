WESTERLY — The final report of Westerly’s charter commission details proposed changes to the town’s governing document and includes a list of 18 proposed ballot questions.
The Town Council heard a presentation Monday of the work the nine-member Advisory Charter Revision Commission did to produce its final report.
“Our work is officially done,” Chairman Jean Gagnier said. The final 124-page report reflects changes the commission incorporated after a public hearing as well as an initial meeting with the Town Council to present a draft version.
All 18 questions will go on the ballot, with the council having the option of adding its own questions, if it has any. As for timing of the referendum questions, officials have acknowledged that it’s too late to get them onto the ballot for November.
“It seems like it is the intent within the charter that it be moved in a timely fashion,” Gagnier said. “If you waited for the next election, that would not be a timely fashion. It warrants a special election, but it presents the council with opportunities for nonbinding questions.”
Some of the final changes were made in response to feedback about a “confusing” set of proposals to govern public comment at meetings, Gagnier said.
Those were stripped from the document and a simple edict replaced it: the council and School Committee shall make provisions for a session of open comment before the adjournment of each meeting.
“Other than that, it’s totally determined by the council; how you handle it, how many you have, how long the periods of (speaking) time are,” he said.
Another section of the charter that received scrutiny was the means of recalling a public official. Out of some 30 communities studied, Westerly’s procedure for a recall was the most difficult, Gagnier said.
The new proposal would require 35 qualified electors in town to file a declaration of intent to petition for a recall. Within 45 days of presenting the declaration to the council, a petition with signatures equal to no fewer than 20% of the number of votes cast in the most recent election would need to be presented, a reduction from the 35% of voters in the last election previously required.
“It was an extremely high bar,” Gagnier said. The difference would mean, for example that about 1,900 signatures would be needed instead of about 3,500, he said.
In response to a question from Council President William Aiello, the commission agreed to take a further look and clarify whether any election or only a general election should be used to determine the result’s validity. Aiello noted that a special election of only 500 votes could present a vastly different outcome than a presidential election with thousands of ballots cast.
The public official would be removed from office if a majority of votes authorize the town to do so. Currently, the bar is that two-thirds of votes must be affirmative for a recall.
That change is designed to put Westerly “in the middle of the statewide range” in terms of the level of difficulty in recalling an official, commission secretary Michael Niemeyer said.
“We felt it was important the recall process be reflective of the fact that it’s the only way accountability is built into the charter,” he said.
Other changes would strengthen protection of shoreline rights of way and bring planning staff duties in line with state laws.
Councilors also would be limited to serving no more than two consecutive terms. This change is intended to clarify a previous amendment of the term of councilors from two years to four years.
In a further change to the council, if a vacancy occurs and none of the top-three runners-up accept the seat, a special election would take place if it’s within two years of the previous election.
The current provision calls for such an election if the vacancy happens less than one year since the last election.
The largest change proposed in the charter is the reorganization of provisions dedicated to the town’s now-defunct Department of Development Services.
Provisions as written have significantly understated the role and duties of the town’s Planning Board as set out in state law, the commission found.
Planning and land use is governed by specific requirements spelled out in state law set in 1972. Westerly’s charter, ratified in 1968, was never updated to reflect applicable laws, the commission said.
The rewritten section, as proposed, accurately reflects the board’s duties and brings the role and requirements of the planner and administrative staff in line with state law and town ordinances.
The chapter on the Department of Development Services is deleted in its entirety. Specific job functions contained in it were placed within their appropriate position in the charter, such as the description for town planner, zoning officer and others.
The council also would produce a handbook specifying the Planning Board’s duties and requirements.
The charter commission made a recommendation to the council that’s not included as a possible amendment. It asks the council to consider requiring that a minimum of 4% of the town’s annual budget be restricted or set aside for capital investments. Currently, state law requires a 3% minimal capital requirement for education capital budgeting, according to Gagnier.
“The commission believes this is the purview of the Town Council and encourages the council to seriously consider proposing its own charter question on this matter,” Gagnier said.
The Town Council is considering a special meeting in order to decide whether to add questions of its own onto the ballot, Aiello said.
“Councilors can look over all the material and mark it up for potential opposing questions or completely new questions on different topics. It’s council’s prerogative,” he said.
