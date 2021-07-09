WESTERLY — The town will continue to provide virtual and telephone attendance and participation in Town Council and other board and commission meetings.
An executive order signed Thursday by Town Manager J. Mark Rooney states the town will offer the virtual service even if Gov. Dan McKee does not renew his own order establishing the same protocols throughout the state. Rooney's order says preserving the ability to access meetings virtually "seeks to ensure transparency and access to public meetings during this continued state of emergency due to the COVID-l9 pandemic."
Former Gov. Gina Raimondo first ordered municipalities in the state to allow virtual participation and attendance of municipal meetings as a means to keep government functioning safely and to slow the spread of the COVID-19 virus.
— Dale P. Faulkner
