WESTERLY — Public school students in town receive a comprehensive education that includes examinations of groups of people who have been "marginalized and underrepresented," according to a statement issued Wednesday by the union that represents the district's teachers.
The statement, which was posted to the Westerly Public Schools Facebook page and distributed to local media, follows accusations leveled primarily by one resident that the district's curriculum includes tenets of critical race theory. The academic theory posits race as a social construct that is used to oppress and exploit people of color through the implementation of laws and institutions that are inherently racist and function to create and maintain social, economic, and political inequalities between whites and nonwhites.
"We know that honesty in education is best for all students. Education for our Westerly students should be rooted in facts and truth, even if some of those are difficult facts at times, and even if some of those are unfortunate truths about the history of Rhode Island and the United States. What are we teaching in our schools? Not 'critical race theory,'" a segment of the statement reads. "... Our students come from diverse backgrounds from a range of lived experiences. Our students will be more successful if they recognize and understand the facts, truth, and complexity of that diversity and the history of different people and their different life experiences. How is that accomplished? Through Culturally Responsive Teaching."
The statement was developed in consultation with the members of the union, who read it before it was released and provided "overwhelmingly positive" feedback, said Colleen Saila, president of the Westerly Teachers Association. Many teachers had contacted union leadership and asked for a statement, she said.
A resident, Robert Chiaradio, has addressed the School Committee three times since October, claiming tenets of critical race theory are being taught in the town's public schools. The brother of School Committee Chairwoman Diane Chiaradio Bowdy, Robert Chiaradio has also argued the curriculum is influenced by Black Lives Matter and the 1619 Project.
Other towns and school districts in Rhode Island and throughout the country are facing similar accusations. Chiaradio's effort has received local and statewide news coverage. Saila, in an email response to questions submitted by The Sun, said she considered attempting to speak with Chiaradio directly.
"This was a decision I struggled with for some time. I felt at first that a conversation with the gentleman who was making these accusations would be best, but the more interactions I saw on social media, listening to him on the radio, and at School Committee meetings, I realized that nothing could be said to change his mind. I thought if we just stayed quiet his accusations would die down, but they didn't. It got worse and he was calling out teachers in the membership and this could not continue without some response. The Westerly Teachers Association acts with solidarity, and when our own is called out unjustly leadership needs to address it," said Saila, a special education teacher at Dunn's Corners Elementary School.
In its statement, the union said individuals and groups use "critical race theory as a catchall phrase to distract and frighten.
"Their objective is to block efforts both to expand our understanding of U.S. history and to better understand the systemic hold of institutional racism in our communities. What teachers have learned is that you just can’t avoid or lie through today’s challenges," Saila said.
Examples of institutional racism are taught, in most cases, in history classes, Saila said. An example, she said, is equity of access. "We must continue to make sure that all of our students have equal access to graduation, resources, and employment," Saila said.
Superintendent of Schools Mark Garceau has consistently said that Chiaradio's accusations are baseless. Members of the School Committee have said they have not seen evidence of critical race theory being taught in the town's schools.
Teachers have struggled as Chiaradio's campaign has developed, Saila said.
"It is extremely frustrating when people claim that they know what is going on in the classroom when they are not there. Hearing a portion of a lesson and/or discussion can be misleading and not in fact the whole goal of the lesson. Teachers are not out to brainwash our youth, they are trying to cultivate minds and help students become thoughtful citizens," Saila said.
