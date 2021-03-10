WESTERLY — Teachers and other school district employees are welcoming the opportunity to receive COVID-19 vaccines. The effort will continue Friday with a clinic for district educators and staff at Westerly Senior Citizens Center.
President Joseph Biden last week directed states to prioritize teachers for vaccines, and then Gov. Dan McKee announced on Tuesday a plan to get first doses for all K-12 teachers, school staff, and child care workers by the end of the month.
"Teachers were very excited and relieved when President Biden announced he was going to make teachers a priority and make vaccinations available to them. Many teachers tried in the first few days to make appointments on their own at CVS, many were successful, but many were not. So when the school district announced that vaccinations were going to be made available to them there was a collective sigh of relief. We are very appreciative of the work the administration and the town did collectively to make this possible," said Colleen Saila, president of the Westerly Teachers Association, the union that represents the school district's teachers.
The clinic, which will be held Friday afternoon, is for teachers, paraprofessionals, custodians, bus drivers, aides, monitors, cafeteria/recess aides, administrators, in-season coaches and long-term substitutes. Those planning to receive a vaccine are being asked to register through a system announced to school staff.
School nurses will assist at the clinic, which is being run by the town's emergency response team, which has been operating clinics for elderly residents weekly since Feb. 15. The team is headed up by Chief of Police Shawn Lacey, Amy Grzybowski, the town's emergency management director, and Town Manager J. Mark Rooney.
"This is a great opportunity for us, and we're very excited to be able to do this. We are very much indebted to Chief Lacey and Amy Grzybowski," said Superintendent of Schools Mark Garceau.
Having teachers and staff vaccinated will make it easier for schools to function during the pandemic, Garceau said.
One of the most challenging aspects of providing in-person learning has been the need for close contacts of those who test positive for the virus to quarantine. While there have been cases of students and teachers testing positive, the close-contact quarantine precaution has sometimes required the district to close classrooms or briefly shut schools. According to federal and state health guidance, those who have been vaccinated will not be counted as close contacts.
"We're hoping by the end of the week anyone who works in the district who wants a vaccine will have been provided a first dose," Garceau said.
Having the vaccine available for teachers and other staff is "a real step toward bringing our normal back," Garceau said.
Garceau praised the efforts of his staff, teachers, students and parents. The district has been open for in-person learning, four days a week, since November while many districts, both near and afar, have struggled to offer any in-person learning. Designating Wednesdays as distance-learning days to allow for deep cleaning the schools and giving students and teachers a break from mask- wearing has worked, Garceau said.
"The district is one of the few that has had this much success and has kept Westerly afloat. It's one of the most normal things happening," Garceau said.
Teachers, Saila said, have remained focused on their students throughout the pandemic.
"Teachers have been working very hard since the beginning of this pandemic. They transitioned from an in-person learning situation to all online in one week back in March of last year. Our teachers in Westerly are amazing and are willing to go the extra mile to make sure our students are successful.
"This pandemic has been like building a boat and sailing it at the same time. Our teachers put in the time and effort to make sure that students were still getting a meaningful education while maintaining connections with their teachers even if they weren't physically in the classroom," she said.
The educators were ready for in-person learning when it ramped up in September, Saila said.
"We were very grateful to return to in-person learning in September, although it presented different challenges and restrictions; teachers made sure students were safe and receiving quality instruction. As educators we are looking forward to when things return to 'normal,' but I believe our Westerly teachers made the best of a very difficult situation," Saila said.
Sports that had been canceled in the fall are gearing up to soon start their seasons.
"We're getting through. It's encouraging. The sun is starting to come out, it's warming up. We might be turning the corner," Garceau said.
School employees who do not wish to receive the vaccine are not required to do so.
The clinic will be conducted 364 days after Garceau announced that schools in Westerly were shutting down to slow the spread of the virus.
"It's not a year that any of us would have wanted and it will probably turn out to have been the most difficult year of our careers, but we've done really well," Garceau said of the district's efforts to continue teaching and serving students.
Westerly Hospital, a regional Regional Medication Emergency Distribution System Point of Dispensing, or MEDSPOD, a team comprising local emergency management agencies, emergency medical services, police departments and volunteers from eight towns in the region, are also working on the clinic.
