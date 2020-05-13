WESTERLY — Teachers and other school employees have been asked to forgo pay increases as the School Committee and Superintendent of Schools Mark Garceau continue efforts to close a budget gap for the new fiscal year that starts July 1.
What started as a $1.6 million gap or difference between the amount of local tax dollars assigned by the Town Council for education in the 2020-21 budget and the amount sought and approved by the School Committee was down to a $238,247 potential deficit by the end of the committee's meeting on Tuesday night. The gap has been steadily closed through a series of steps approved by the School Committee including the use of funds in the current budget and a move to cut ties with the Tower Street School Community Center and the elimination of more jobs.
School Committee member Marianne Nardone, a retired school administrator, suggested asking the employees to agree to a wage freeze and Garceau said he had already broached the topic with the employee unions.
During the meeting on Tuesday the committee approved eliminating five district substitute teacher positions for a cost reduction of $176,630. The teachers worked at each of the district's five schools. The equivalent of 2.71 full-time library assistant positions at Westerly High School and Westerly Middle School were also eliminated for a cost reduction of $124,418; and part-time clerical position at the high and middle schools were eliminated for a cost savings of $53,946. The committee also voted to eliminate a discretionary field trip line item for a cost reduction of $93,310.
A motion to remove $35,000 for lighting and sound system improvements to the auditorium in Babcock Hall at Westerly High School was voted down. Garceau has said the items will help the district's efforts to develop a theater program in collaboration with the United Theater and would make the auditorium more attractive to groups looking to rent the space.
A motion to remove funding for security coverage at School Committee meetings by a town sergeant failed to gain a second.
School Committee member Mary Adams renewed her effort to convince the School Committee to restore funding for the district's finance office. Adams is pushing for restoration of the deputy finance director position that was eliminated earlier as a cost savings measure. Adams noted that a consultant hired in 2017 to study the district and the town's finance operations recommended both positions. The consultant found significant deficiencies in the operations of both the town and the school department.
The committee agreed to return to Adams proposal during its meeting scheduled for tonight at 5. Garceau is expected to recommend additional cost reductions, including the potential elimination of teacher positions, during the meeting.
The meeting can be watched at https://zoom.us/j/2685761891. The meeting identification number is 268 576 1891. Citizens can comment during the open forum segment of the meeting. Citizens can also comment by calling 1-888 475 4499 or 877 853 5257 and using the same identification number.
